Nicola Coughlan reveals new Bridgerton season 3 details: ‘I can’t wait’

Nicola Coughlan must be so excited to start chatting about Bridgerton. After waiting for two years after season two landed on Netflix, as well as being unable to speak about it through the SAG-AFTRA strike, the star is finally taking centre stage for season three, as her character Penelope Featherington strikes up a romance with Colin Bridgerton - and we can’t wait!

It sounds like Nicola couldn’t be more excited to start chatting about it either, as she opened up about her plans for 2024 at the grand reopening of Disneyland Hotel in Paris.

Chatting about the show - and her other upcoming projects - she said: “The start of 2024 has been very busy for me. I have Bridgerton coming out in May, and we've started promoting it in January. So, I've been in New York already, and I'll be on our world tour this year. I'm going to be a busy, busy lady, but I can’t wait for it to come out.

“I'm super excited this year, especially because a lot of stuff I've worked on over the past couple of years is finally coming out. I have Big Mood, which is a comedy coming out on Channel 4, and my best friend has written it. I'm super, super proud of it. I can't wait for people to see that, and also Doctor Who coming out later this year as well, which is a very cool thing to be involved in.”

© DISNEY 2024 Actress Nicola Coughlan attends the Disneyland Hotel Re-Opening

Nicola previously opened up about the show to Virgin Media Television, saying: "I’m so excited, I honestly can’t wait, the fans of Bridgerton are amazing and they are impatient for the series, and I’m like, 'You think you’re impatient, you’ve no idea how impatient I feel about it', but it’ll be finally coming out in 2024 and it’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

“Luke Newton plays Colin who is my love interest in the show is so wonderful. They’ve upgraded my wig as you can see and that was a real delight."

© DISNEY 2024 Nicola Coughlan attends the Disneyland Hotel Re-Opening

During the trip, the star also opened up about her love for Disney - while revealing that she was staying in the Beauty and the Beast room at the hotel. “I think my favourite Disney movie growing up was either The Lion King or The Little Mermaid,” she explained. “I’m a '90s kid, so those are my era. And the first tape I ever bought in the shop was Hakuna Matata, so that was my first full Disney experience.

“If I could be any Disney character, I think I would be Ariel because I think Prince Eric was the best-looking Prince – the hair!”