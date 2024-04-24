This Kiko Milano x Bridgerton collab is bringing regencycore back

There’s no denying that as soon as Netflix’s much-loved Bridgerton series rolls around we immediately revert to our regencycore obsession and with the first part of the new series premiering on May 16th it’s fair to say 'Polin' season is officially upon us...

To get us in the regency-era spirit, Kiko Milano, the brand who gave us the viral 3D Hydra Lip Glosses, has partnered with Bridgerton to give our make-up bags a royal-inspired makeover and we can’t get enough.

© Cosimo Buccolieri Add a touch of sparkle to your look with the new Kiko X Bridgerton collection

The limited-edition 5-piece collection contains everything you need to add a little extra sparkle to your beauty routine including blush and highlight duos, eyeshadow palettes, liquid eyeliners and of course, lip gloss.

While we are overcome with excitement to try out the formulas, we can’t help but mention the beautifully detailed packaging that even Queen Charlotte would swoon over.

© Cosimo Buccolieri The packaging is in a Penelope-approved shade of green

The palettes, in a Penelope-approved shade of emerald, are adorned with butterflies to symbolise change, growth and breaking free from societal norms, while the liquid products come in the perfect shade of Bridgerton blue.

As we approach the premiere of the first of the two-part series we can’t wait to watch the storyline unfold but we’ll also have our eye on the Ton's extravagant beauty looks which never fail to disappoint. From intricately detailed wigs to perfectly placed pigment, the hair and make-up team always deliver.

Even the press tour was awash with inspiration with Golda Rosheuvel serving endless intricate updos.

Golda Rosheuvel is the Queen of extravagant hairstyles

And with Lady Whistledown finally getting her chance to shine as the diamond of the season, we can't wait to see what looks actress, Nicola Coughlan, brings to life.

Now excuse us as we patiently wait (lipgloss in hand) for the cast to land in London, after they commenced their world tour in Australia last night.