Antiques Road Trip star Natasha Raskin Sharp shares sweet never-before-seen picture of new baby

Natasha Raskin Sharp, 37, delighted fans of Bargain Hunt today when she posted the cutest snap with her new baby Jean, James Braxton and Philip Serrell who frequently make appearances on Antiques Road Trip as experts.

© Instagram Natasha was joined by two fellow antiques enthusiasts

Ahead of her regular appearance presenting BBC Radio Scotland, Natasha took to Instagram to show her adorable companion. The broadcaster wrote: "Forgive me if I’m a little ill-prepared for tonight’s show on @bbcradioscot…Uncle James & Uncle Phil just dropped by! Regardless, I’ll be on air at 10pm…join me via @bbcsounds if you fancy."

It's been a busy few months for the new mum as she juggles late night radio appearances, the Antiques Road Trip as well as parenting for the first time.

© Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp's baby girl Jean repped Bargain Hunt merch in this adorable snap

The Glasgow-born presenter shares baby Jean with husband Joe Sharp, who also works on Antiques Road Trip as a producer. Joe has previously worked on shows like The Great Hotel Escape and The Big Painting Challenge. The couple met in 2013 and married in a small ceremony in Scotland in 2016.

Natasha rarely mentions her personal life, but did reveal in a BBC interview: "My partner and I are guilty of eating out too much - Glasgow has so many great restaurants, too much of my spare time is spent eating delicious food and not enough time is spent working it off in the gym."

© Instagram Natasha shared this photo of her living room

She seems to be taking to life as a new mother extremely well, sharing regular updates on parenting via Instagram as she continues to navigate life with a newborn. The presenter is even hoping her little one follows in her footsteps, sharing this adorable photo of Jean at her first antiques fair.

Natasha belongs to an arty family, as her dad is the renowned Scottish artist Philip Raskin, 77, and it was him that "gently nudged" her in the direction of antiques. "[He] thought that I'd be well-suited to the environment," she previously told the BBC. "Although I'd never normally admit it, he was absolutely right!"

© Instagram Natasha and her dad Phillip share a passion for the arts

"It hadn't occurred to me to work in the auction world," she previously told HELLO!.

"Had it not been for my dad, I wouldn't have known that you could do such exciting things or sell contemporary art at auction which I continue to do to this day. So I have a lot to thank him for and remember very, very clearly [it was] a genuine milestone moment," she added.