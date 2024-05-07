Antiques Road Trip host Natasha Raskin Sharp has shared the sweetest new pictures of her baby girl Jean with her social media followers.

The TV presenter, 35, welcomed her first child with her TV producer husband Joe Sharp earlier in the year and since then has given her fans regular updates on life as a new mum.

Now, Natasha who also hosts hit show Bargain Hunt, has shared her joy at her newborn's latest gift… a red cardigan with the show's logo on the front. How adorable!

"Bargain Hunt Baby (and Grandma)! Big, big thanks to contestants Nancy & Ellen for this wonderful gift…it’s too sweet," wrote the doting mum.



She added: "I’m back in the @bbcradioscot studio tonight from 10pm and very much looking forward to it. Join me via @bbcsounds from 10pm, wherever you are."

© Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp's baby girl Jean

Nancy, who made the cardigan, commented: "So glad it fit! Bargain Hunt baby looked adorable in it!" and Natasha replied: "You’re a sensation!"

We couldn't see little Jean's face as Natasha chooses to hide her daughter's identity for privacy reasons, like many celebrities do, but the baby girl looked so sweet in her white babygrow and new red knit.

Natasha's many fans adored the new snaps, with one writing: "Aw how lovely! Being a girl mum is the best," and another said, "Oh that’s so cute on Jean what a bonny baby."

Baby Jean had another first recently when her famous mum took her along to an antiques fair, getting her into the hobby early.

The star wrote: "Baby’s first antiques fair…and we didn’t get a photo until everyone had packed up."

The precious photo showed Natasha holding Jean aloft in the air as the mum and daughter gazed into each other's eyes.

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp's newborn baby Jean

Natasha announced the arrival of the couple's first child in January, sharing a photo of their newborn's tiny hand wrapped around her mum's fingers.

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she penned, before confirming that she would be taking a break from work.

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"