Bargain Hunt host Natasha Raskin Sharp's home is a cosy haven for new baby Jean

Natasha Raskin Sharp is known for her work on daytime TV staple Bargain Hunt and for playing listeners great tunes on her BBC Radio Scotland show, but away from her broadcasting career she's a proud mum.

The television presenter and her partner Joe welcomed their daughter Jean at the beginning of this year. To announce the exciting news, Natasha posted a sweet photo of their newborn's hand with a caption that read: "What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense.

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp's newborn baby Jean

Since then, Natasha has returned to work in radio and often posts updates from her life as a working mum.

She also shares occasional glimpses into their stunning family home – and it looks so cosy.

Natasha Raskin Sharp's cosy home with baby Jean…

Living room © Instagram Natasha shared this heartwarming photo of her gazing at her baby daughter which gave us a glimpse into their stunning living room. The TV presenter's walls are painted brown with a gorgeous white ceiling and gold-rimmed frames on the wall. The sofa is navy and appears to be velvet material, for extra comfort. There are also numerous scatter cushions with abstract patterns.

Living room details © Instagram A different angle of the family's living room shows the finer details – and we're obsessed! Given Natasha's love of music and radio, we're not surprised to see a turntable and sound system sitting on top of a beautiful teak cupboard in the corner. We also get a closer look at the art she has hanging on the walls.



Fireplace © Instagram While the family were decorating their house, Natasha shared this photo of the living room which shows the parquet floor in all its glory. We also get a full view of the fireplace which matches the old heritage aesthetic of the room perfectly.



Study © Instagram Natasha returned to work just five weeks after welcoming Jean and we love how she kept it real with this picture. The broadcaster was hard at work on her laptop while little Jean was strapped to her chest in a sling. In the background, we can spot a large indoor plant sitting in a pretty green vase, and a big stack of books on a sideboard behind her.

Kitchen © Instagram Natasha posted this selfie while Jean looked super cosy in her carrier. The picture offers a closer look at her kitchen which has dark wooden shelving units with biscuit tins on top. There's also a stack of chopping boards in the corner and framed artwork on the wall.



MORE: The significant changes King Charles made this Easter you might not have noticed

MORE: The family milestones that will bring Princess Kate joy during her treatment

Kitchen details © Instagram Another angle of Natasha's kitchen shows the impressive double oven that they have in their home – perfect for cooking family meals. There's also an island in the centre of the room which is wooden topped. Natasha has styled it beautifully with plant pots and a patterned utensil pot.

