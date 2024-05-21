Christina Trevanion issues apology as she returns to social media with new home update

Christina Trevanion has returned to Instagram after over a month's break from the platform, apologising to fans for "being quiet" on social media.

The Bargain Hunt presenter revealed that she's been spending her time gardening and showed off her sprawling outdoor space, filled with beautiful greenery and colourful flowers. In the caption, she penned: "Apologies for being quiet on here recently, I find gardening a real tonic and it's been quite a distraction this spring.

"Every day brings out a new old friend that I feared I'd killed last year. The garden is in its second year now and every day brings a new challenge. In other news, the swallows and house martins have firmly moved in for the summer - and brought 8 friends with them, who are rather noisier than our original tenant's last year, all in all sunny evenings in the garden are rather wonderful.

"Is this middle age?" she asked, adding: "If so, I rather like it."

© BBC Studios Christina Trevanion returned to social media after a month's break

Fans were quick to comment on Christina's incredible garden, with one person writing: "A beautiful garden. Rather envious but I'm plodding away at mine and hoping it'll all come together," while another added: "Looks amazing, beautiful rose."

A third was pleased to see the star back on the social media app, penning: "You have been missed."

Christina's latest post comes just months after her "unexpected hospital stay". Taking to Instagram back in February, the 42-year-old revealed that she'd been admitted to hospital but didn't disclose the reason behind the trip.

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina was admitted to hospital back in February

"Adieu February and good riddance frankly!" she began. "An unexpected hospital stay meant an unusual opportunity to catch up on some good reading. Safe to say I was not a patient patient… but thanks to the TLC of some incredible nurses (you know who you are!) I am now back in fine fettle. Roll on blustery March, your lighter nights and slightly longer days…. Anyone else longing for some warmer weather??"

While fans were unsurprisingly concerned, Christina soon returned to work and shared a behind-the-scenes photo from filming Bargain Hunt just a couple of weeks later.

Sharing a snap from the Shepton Mallet Antiques Fair, the presenter penned the caption: "What a fun day filming."

© BBC Studios Christina is known for presenting Bargain Hunt

Reacting to the update, one fan wrote: "So good to see that you have fully recovered," while another added: "Good to see you are well again, Christina."

Christina has been a regular fixture on our screens over the last decade, having made her small screen debut on the BBC show Flog It! back in 2013. She's since gone on to appear on shows such as Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers, which were both renewed for further seasons earlier this month.

© STV Studios/BBC Christina presents The Traveling Auctioneers alongside Robin Johnson, JJ Chalmers and Izzie Balmer

BBC Daytime has commissioned a new 20-episode series of The Travelling Auctioneers, which Christina hosts alongside auctioneering expert Izzie Balmer and restoration maestros JJ Chalmers and Robin Johnson.

Meanwhile, Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity spin-off, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, are set to return with their 29th and 13th seasons, respectively.