BBC shares major news on future of Travelling Auctioneers starring Christina Trevanion

It's good news for fans of the BBC's The Travelling Auctioneers, as the hit daytime show is returning for a third season.

BBC Daytime has commissioned a new 20-episode series, with production already underway. The popular show, which first launched in 2022, sees auctioneering experts team up with masters of restoration to uncover hidden gems in family homes which, with a little bit of care, can be turned into winning lots at auction.

Christina Trevanion hosted the first season with The Repair Shop's Will Kirk. For series two, she was joined by auctioneering expert Izzie Balmer, along with restoration maestros JJ Chalmers and Robin Johnson.

The show's recommission comes as no surprise given its popularity, and was even named Best Daytime Show at the RTS Scotland Programme Awards 2023.

© STV Studios Robin Johnson and Christina Trevanion present the show

On joining the second season of the show, Izzie previously said: "It was a privilege to be entrusted with such beloved possessions and to help find new homes for them. I was also fascinated to see the repair and restoration work of Robin and JJ.

"I wouldn't have a clue where to start and yet they turned tired and broken objects into beautiful, useable items, giving them a new lease of life."

Ahead of the series two debut, Christina revealed what drew her back to the show. "The format of the show is essentially what I do as an auctioneer on a daily basis, so it's a very natural fit for me," she said.

© STV Studios/BBC The series first aired in 2022

"I love my job because you never know what you're going to find in somebody's cupboards, cellar, garage or loft. In fact, it feels a bit like Christmas every day!"

The Travelling Auctioneers isn't the only BBC antiques programme set to return. Both Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity spin-off, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, have been green-lit for further seasons.

© BBC The show will return with a third series

Antiques Road Trip has been recommissioned for a 29th series, which will feature 20 episodes on BBC One, while a 13th season of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip will air 16 new episodes on BBC Two.

Muslim Alim, the Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime and Early Peak, said of the news: "Get ready for a treasure trove of entertainment! With their long track record, we're thrilled to be working with STV Studios on these returning hit series.

© STV Studios Natasha Raskin Sharp and Ishy Khan are two of the experts on Antiques Road Trip

"All three of them promise to deliver more riveting journeys from across the UK as experts hunt for, restore, and auction off unique finds."

Craig Hunter, Creative Director of Factual at production company STV Studios, added: "I'm delighted with the ongoing success of these returning STV Studios formats. This order is a testament to the BBC’s commitment to the Nations and I couldn't be prouder of the hard-working teams that continue to deliver a fresh twist on these much-loved brands."