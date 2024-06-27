Slow Horses season 4 reveals release date - and it’s sooner than you might think!

Welcome back to Slough House! Our beloved bunch of misfit MI5 agents are back for Slow Horses season four - with Gary Oldman at the helm at the delightfully disgusting Jackson Lamb. Apple TV+ have set the release date - and it is sooner than you might think!

When is Slow Horses season 4 out?

The hit show will be released on Wednesday 4 September, and we couldn’t be more excited. The show is a weekly episodic, so expect to wait for a slow-burn series! Season four is based on the fourth novel by Mick Herron in the Slough Horse series, Spook Street.

WATCH: Catch up with Slow Horses before season 4

What will season 4 be about?

According to the novel’s synopsis, the action will centre of River and his grandfather, David Cartwright. It reads: “Twenty years retired, David Cartwright can still spot when the stoats are on his trail.

Ready to return to Slough House in Slow Horses season 4?

“Jackson Lamb worked with Cartwright back in the day. He knows better than most that this is no vulnerable old man. 'Nasty old spook with blood on his hands' would be a more accurate description. 'The old [expletive]’ has raised his grandson with a head full of guts and glory. But far from joining the myths and legends of Spook Street, River Cartwright is consigned to Lamb's team of pen-pushing no-hopers at Slough House.

“So it's Lamb they call to identify the body when Cartwright's panic button raises the alarm at Service HQ. And Lamb who will do whatever he thinks necessary, to protect an agent in peril.”

Who is in the Slow Horses cast?

Gary returns as the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, Jackson Lamb, while Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce all return as members of the team.

The show will also be welcoming Lord of the Rings star Hugo Weaving as well as Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis.

Speaking to HELLO! About the new series, Christopher Chung said: "We were filming [series four] right up until the strike happened. Then we picked back up at the start of this year before we went straight into season five.”

He added that it would be "bigger, better and more exciting". "There's a lot of espionage in it and there's a lot more fart from Gary [Oldman]!" he joked, saying: "Everyone is in for a thrilling ride."