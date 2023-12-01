Slow Horses season 3: viewers saying the same thing as TV’s most underrated show returns

Slow Horses is back, and if you haven’t watched it yet, then you are most certainly missing out.

Starring Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the misanthropic - and somewhat gross - leader of a group of misfit MI5 agents nicknamed the 'slow horses', the critically acclaimed show has been a huge hit for Apple TV+. But what have fans been saying about the new two episodes of season 3?

WATCH: Gary Oldman is back with the Slow Horses for season 3

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan shared a gif of Jack Lowden, who plays River Cartwright, writing: "Our great River Cartwright. Season 3 looks absolutely promising, can they release all the episodes at once please."

Another person added: "If you haven't seen #SlowHorses you're missing one of the greatest British spy thingies since when Spooks was crushing it," while a third person wrote: "Our previously TV-free household (laptop plenty big enough) now has a massive screen in the living room. Not for nature docs & feature films but the better to facilitate our joyful immersion in the grey-brown world of Slough House."

Gary Oldman is back as Jackson Lamb

Need more convincing? Another fan added: Did the first two new #SlowHorses last night. Better than ever. Just really brilliant TV. I only wish it were on a Sunday at 9 pm on BBC One cos there's nothing as good right now."

So what can we expect from season three? The new synopsis reads: "This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

"In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself." The next episode will be released on Wednesday 6 December, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the slow horses next.

Screenwriter Will Smith opened up about the show to The Telegraph, while giving an insight into Jackson Lamb’s character. He said: "I still find it amazing that our way of introducing Oscar-winning Gary Oldman to the audience was to have him wake himself up with a fart.

"Lamb uses it as a sign of disrespect, and to throw people off balance. It’s a tool. It’s a tactic. It’s not actually as gratuitous as it seems. There are actually only one or two a season, I think they punch above their weight, those farts."