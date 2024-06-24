6 TV shows and films that need to be on your must-watch list for July

July is the gift that keeps on giving! Promising plenty of new movies and TV shows, there's truly something for everyone.
From spine-chilling thriller series like Sunny and Lady in the Lake to big-budget blockbusters like Twisters and Deadpool & Wolverine, we've got the lowdown on the latest releases. Here's what we'll be watching next month…
Sunny, 10 July (Apple TV+)
Based on Colin O'Sullivan's bestselling novel, Sunny introduces us to Suzie (Rashida Jones), an American woman living in Kyoto Japan. After losing her beloved husband and son in a plane crash, a grieving Suzie is given Sunny, a new kind of domestic robot created by her husband's electronics company. As they form a friendship, Suzie and Sunny begin to investigate what happened to her family, uncovering a dark web of lies and deceit.
Lady in the Lake, 19 July (Watch on Apple TV+)
Natalie Portman returns to our screens in Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+. Written by Alma Har'el, the official synopsis reads: "When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course.
"Maddie Schwartz, a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson, a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family.
"Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo's mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger."
Deadpool & Wolverine, 26 July (Watch in theatres)
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up! After Deadpool is recruited by the Time Variance Authority to safeguard the multiverse, he convinces a seriously unimpressed Wolverine to join him – cue plenty of witty one-liners and slow-mo action sequences.
Twisters (Watch in theatres)
Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, Twisters is a standalone sequel to the 1996 cult classic, Twister. An action-packed disaster movie, the film follows Kate Cooper and Tyler Owens as they attempt to chase and tame some of the mightiest tornadoes.
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1, 18 July (Watch on Netflix)
Cobra Kai is returning for its sixth and final season, with Part One debuting on July 18, followed by Part 2 on November 24. Now that Cobra Kai has been eliminated from the Valley, the sensei and his students must decide if and how they'll compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.
Fly Me to the Moon, 12 July (Watch in theatres)
Led by Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, Fly Me to the Moon explores the relationship between marketing maven Kelly Jones and NASA's by-the-book launch director, Cole Davis. With the White House deeming the mission too important to fail, Kelly prepares to stage a fake moon landing, while Cole attempts to make it a reality.