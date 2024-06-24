6 TV shows and films that need to be on your must-watch list for July

Natalie Portman returns to our screens in Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+. Written by Alma Har'el, the official synopsis reads: "When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course.

"Maddie Schwartz, a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson, a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family.

"Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo's mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger."