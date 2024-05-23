Exclusive: Slow Horses star Christopher Chung reveals major change for beloved character in season 4

Slow Horses star Christopher Chung revealed a huge change for his character, Roddy Ho, in the upcoming fourth season of Apple TV+'s hit espionage drama.

For those unfamiliar with the show, which is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novel series, it follows a group of misfit intelligence agents who have all committed career-ending mistakes and subsequently banished to the dumping ground department of MI5.

Chatting with HELLO! at the BAFTA Television Awards Nominees' Party in April, Christopher revealed that the new season is will explore Roddy's love life.

"It's a great storyline for Roddy. He gets a girlfriend," revealed the 35-year-old, adding: "That's all I'll say."

© Apple TV+ Christopher Chung as Roddy in Slow Horses

Teasing the upcoming episodes, Christopher said that the new season is "bigger, better and more exciting" and that viewers are in for "a thrilling ride".

Alongside Christopher, Gary Oldman will reprise his role as Slough House's head Jackson Lamb, while Jack Lowden returns as River Cartwright, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, and Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish.

Gary Oldman will return as Jackson Lamb

Meanwhile, Aimee-Ffion Edwards is back as Shirley Dander, alongside Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge, Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright, Samuel West as Conservative MP Peter Judd, and Sophie Okonedo as Ingrid Tearney.

Fans can also expect some new additions to the cast in the form of BAFTA-winning actress Joanna Scanlan (The Larkins), Ruth Bradley (Guilt), Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings), Tom Brooke (Empire of Light) and James Callis (Battlestar Galactica).

The series is expected to return in 2024

As for the plot, season four will open with "a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House".

The new episodes, which have already been filmed, will draw on Mick Herron's novel, Spook Street. In the book, River's grandad, retired agent David Cartwright, becomes a target when he forgets that secrets are supposed to stay hidden.

"Now, far from joining the myths and legends of Spook Street, River Cartwright is part of Jackson Lamb's team of pen-pushing no-hopers at Slough House," the book synopsis continues. "Which doesn't mean he won't ditch everything and go rogue when his grandfather comes under threat.

Are you excited for series 4?

"Lamb worked with Cartwright back in the day, and knows better than most that this is no innocent old man. So when a panic button raises the alarm at Intelligence Service HQ, it's Lamb who's called on to identify the body. And it's Lamb who'll do whatever's necessary to protect an agent in peril."

While a release date has yet to be announced, it's thought that the series will return before the end of 2024.