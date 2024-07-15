Downton Abbey stars Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael spotted filming in glamorous new looks for sequel

Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael have reunited on the set of Downton Abbey 3. Pictured at Ripon Racecourse in north Yorkshire, the pair were spotted in character as Lady Mary and Lady Edith Crawley, respectively.

© Splash News Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael were spotted filming in north Yorkshire

In new photos, the duo were seen chatting as they walked around the racecourse. Michelle, 42, was dressed in a navy lace dress complete with a matching hat, while Laura, 47, sported a blush pink costume, and carried an ivory umbrella.

© Splash News Elizabeth McGovern in character as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

Filming at Ripon Racecourse is said to have taken place over four days, with the main cast and hundreds of extras watching a horse race. As well as Michelle and Laura, stars Allen Leech, Nathan Wiley, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern were also visible on set.

© Splash News Hugh Bonneville was also pictured on set

With Downton Abbey 3 slated for release on September 12, 2025, production is well and truly underway this summer. Chatting exclusively to HELLO! at the UK premiere of his new film Twisters, Harry Hadden-Paton – who plays Laura's on-screen husband, Herbert "Bertie" Pelham – shared an update.

© Splash News Rippon Racecourse served as a filming location

"It's going very well, no major dramas," laughed Harry. "We all know what we're doing by now – I would say it's bigger and better than before. The set pieces are huge. There's a drone in almost every new scene and an amazing new cast as well. Some really exciting new people."

Asked what it's been like reuniting with his cast members, Harry told HELLO!: "It's wonderful, it's like putting on an old pair of slippers. Everyone knows everyone so well. We've all been through quite a lot together so there are no surprises. It's easy and we're all very grateful for it. It's a joy to have a chance to get together again."

Among the returning cast members, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, and Penelope Wilton are also expected to reprise their roles. Dominic West, who portrayed Guy Dexter in the second film, and Paul Giamatti, who played Cora Grantham's brother Harold Levinson in a previous Christmas special, are also back for the sequel.

© Splash News Downton Abbey 3 will premiere on 12 September 2025

Missing from the cast will be Maggie Smith, aka Violet Crawley. As fans will remember, the character passed away in the second film, leaving her granddaughter, Lady Mary, to run Downton.

© Splash News Simon Curtis will direct the film, which has been penned by Julian Fellowes

Julian Fellowes, the creator of the Downton Abbey franchise, has penned the story, while Simon Curtis – who worked on Downton Abbey: A New Era – is back to direct.

While Ripon Racecourse serves as one of the filming locations for Downton Abbey 3, it's also known that the cast and crew will be back at Highclere Castle. "As well as filming inside, some days – weather willing – will hopefully be spent outside around the lawns, on the paths and around the park," the Countess of Carnarvon, who owns the 17th-century stately home, told Tatler.