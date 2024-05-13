Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery delights fans as she confirms third movie - see who's joined the cast

The third Downton Abbey movie is officially in the works! Confirming that production is well and truly underway, the show’s Instagram and X accounts posted a video from the cast’s reunion as they caught up at a table read.

Panning in on Michelle Dockery – aka Lady Mary Crawley – the actress said: “It feels amazing and emotional. It’s wonderful, all to be back together again. We come back together and it feels like no time has passed at all. We’re so happy to announce that we’re in production for the third Downton Abbey movie, we can’t wait to see you.”

© Getty Paul Giamatti and Dominic West will return in the third film

Sending the internet into meltdown, it’s fair to say that fans were delighted with the news. “I’m SO EXCITED!!!!!!!!!” wrote one. “Oh what brilliant news. How fabulous. Hope Dame Maggie Smith returns,” added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: “Finally.”

Alongside the video, Focus Features has also dished on the cast, which includes some returning additions. Paul Giamatti is expected to reprise his role as Cora Grantham’s brother Harold Levinson, while Dominic West is back as Guy Dexter following his debut in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Among the newest cast members, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan have also signed on, although there’s no word yet on who they’ll be playing.

© Liam Daniel / Focus Features Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery are all reprising their roles

As for the core cast; Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, and Douglas Reith are all returning.

Behind the scenes, Focus Features has confirmed that Downton creator and Academy-Award winner Julian Fellowes has written the third instalment, while Simon Curtis is directing the movie after helming 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era.

© Getty Imelda Staunton confirmed the third movie in March

An exciting development, the film’s confirmation comes just months after Imelda Staunton – aka Lady Maud Bagshaw – broke the news on BBC Radio 2. Speaking to Zoe Ball in March, the star said: "There will be the final film – there you go.”

"Wow, that's pretty huge. I hope we haven't got you in trouble," quipped Zoe, to which Imelda said: "I don't care."

© Joss Barratt Downton Abbey first premiered in 2010, spawning six seasons and three films

Having garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards, Downton Abbey first premiered in 2010 and ran for six seasons until its end in 2015. Four years later, the drama moved to the big screen with a spin-off film, which was followed by a second feature in 2022.

With production underway, a 2025 release seems highly likely. In the meantime, watch this space – we’ll let you know as soon as there’s word on a date.