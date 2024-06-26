Major Downton Abbey news revealed ahead of 15th birthday

Downton Abbey 3 is current in production and will return to the big screen on a very special occasion, days ahead of its 15th birthday.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International are bringing the wildly successful ITV/PBS series back to fans with the third film, currently in production, and have announced it will release worldwide on September 15, 2024.

The first series, comprising seven episodes, premiered in the UK on September 26.

© Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael in Downton Abbey (2019)

The show explores the lives of the fictional Crawley family and their domestic servants in the early 20th century. The show ran for six series, as well as five Christmas specials, and two big screen releases.

Downton Abbey was set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of the same name, and began in 1912.

The show told the story of the fictional lives of the upper classes and lower classes in England, as they were impacted by real life events including World War One and Two, the Spanish Influence, the 1923 British election and the rise of the working classes in British society.

© Carnival Films/Joss Barratt Cara Theobold as Ivy Stuart and Lesley Nicol as Mrs Patmore in Downton Abbey

Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern will both return for the new film as the 7th Earl of Grantham and his wife Cora, along with Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael as their daughters Mary and Edith, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan as Charlie and Elsie Carson, and others including Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech and Penelope Wilton.

Alessandro Nivola and Simon Russell Beale join the cast as newcomers, while Dominic West, who portrayed Guy Dexter in the second film, will return as will Paul Giamatti, who played Cora Grantham's brother Harold Levinson in a previous Christmas special.

© Nick Briggs Matthew Goode and Michelle Dockery in Downton Abbey alongside Allen Leech

Simon Curtis is returning to direct after helming 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era.

However Dame Maggie Smith will not return as Crawley matriarch, Lady Violet, following her passing at the end of the sequel film.

© Focus Features/Moviestore/Shutterstock Maggie Smith and Penelope Wilton in Downton Abbey

"People who've watched the show over the years and have loved it will miss Maggie Smith's presence," said 60-year-old Hugh. "She doesn't step out of the shower and it's all been a dream, she is gone. But, I think there's so much warmth and fun to enjoy, and new elements as well — which I won't spoil — that I think it'll certainly be the best iteration of the film versions yet."

Speaking to Yahoo, he added that production on the new movie feels like a "lovely coming together of people" and is full of "thrills and spills".