Downton Abbey star Harry Hadden-Paton reveals exciting update on third movie – exclusive

Harry Hadden-Paton is busier than ever! As well as starring alongside Glenn Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the hit disaster film, Twisters, the actor has entered production on the third Downton Abbey movie, reprising his role as Herbert "Bertie" Pelham, 7th Marquess of Hexham.

Catching up with HELLO! at the London premiere of Twisters, Harry, 43, gave an update on production, and it sounds like the cast is off to a great start.

© Getty Harry Hadden-Paton at the Twisters premiere

"It's going very well, no major dramas," laughed Harry. "We all know what we're doing by now – I would say it's bigger and better than before. The set pieces are huge. There's a drone in almost every new scene and an amazing new cast as well. Some really exciting new people."

Asked what it's been like reuniting with his cast members, Harry told HELLO!: "It's wonderful, it's like putting on an old pair of slippers. Everyone knows everyone so well. We've all been through quite a lot together so there are no surprises. It's easy and we're all very grateful for it. It's a joy to have a chance to get together again."

© Sky Harry as Herbert "Bertie" Pelham, 7th Marquess of Hexham in Downton Abbey

Back in May, it was confirmed that the third Downton Abbey movie had officially entered production. Posting on Instagram, the franchise's official Instagram account shared a video of the cast arriving at a table reading.

Panning in on Michelle Dockery – aka Lady Mary Crawley – the actress told the camera "It feels amazing and emotional. It's wonderful, all to be back together again. We come back together and it feels like no time has passed at all. We're so happy to announce that we're in production for the third Downton Abbey movie, we can't wait to see you."

Downton Abbey confirms third film

Scheduled for release worldwide on September 12, 2025, the beloved period drama has once again been penned by Julian Fellowes, while Simon Curtis, the director of 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era, is stepping behind the camera once more.

As for the cast, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, and Penelope Wilton are all confirmed to return.

© Nick Briggs/Carnival Films Downton Abbey 3 will debut on September 12, 2025

Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, and Douglas Reith will also be back, alongside Dominic West, who portrayed Guy Dexter in the second film, and Paul Giamatti, who played Cora Grantham's brother Harold Levinson in a previous Christmas special.

© Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock The third film will pick after the loss of Violet Crawley

Details surrounding the plot are currently under wraps, although the film will pick after the events of A New Era, which ended with the heartbreaking passing of Crawley matriarch, Lady Violet (Maggie Smith). Now that her granddaughter, Lady Mary, is tasked with running Downton, there's sure to be a different dynamic at the Crawley family home.