Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery is FLAWLESS in royally-approved dress
Michelle Dockery wearing pink dress at lunch for Emilia Wickstead's Pre-Fall 2024 collection

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is flawless in royally-approved dress

The Downton Abbey actress looks stunning in show-stopping Emilia Wickstead dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
On Thursday evening, the stunning Michelle Dockery hosted an exquisite lunch in celebration of Emilia Wickstead's Pre-Fall 2024 collection and, of course, the start of the summer season.

WATCH: All about the Downton Abbey stars

The beautiful actress actually stars in the Emilia Wickstead Pre-Fall 2024 campaign, and pictures dropped online back in May. The Downton Abbey superstar looked sensational in the high fashion images, which were styled by Harry Lambert and photographed by Indigo Lewin.

Michelle Dockery wearing pink dress at lunch for Emilia Wickstead's Pre-Fall 2024 collection© Darren Gerrish
Michelle looked stunning in the 'Emine' dress by Emilia Wickstead

The lunch was a star-studded affair, with stylish guests that included Antonia Thomas, Thomasin McKenzie, Raven Smith, Sarah Harris, Lisa Armstrong, Gianluca Longo, Susie Lau, Nicky Yates, Osman Amed, Martha Ward, Cher Coulter, Anna Robbins, Ashley Adjaye and Otegha Uwagba who all wore items from the label.

View post on Instagram
 

The 42-year-old wore the brand's 'Emine' dress, a glorious pink creation that featured a striking dahlia floral print. 

The off-the-shoulder cut showed off Michelle's gym-toned arms and the star added delicate drop earrings and wore her raven hair in a loose and flowing style. Check out that flawless makeup, too! 

Kristen Wiig attends The Inaugural Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on June 04, 2024 in New York City. © Getty
Kristen Wiig wore the same dress back in June

This dress is a popular one. Last month, Bridesmaids actress Kristen Wiig also wore the 'Emine' dress when she attended the 2024 Gotham TV Awards in the US.

Royal fans

Emilia Wickstead's designs are loved by the royal family. Princess Beatrice wore a mint green creation to Royal Ascot last month, Duchess Sophie also wore a sugar pink dress earlier this week by the New Zealand-based designer, and the Princess of Wales is a huge fan.

The Princess of Wales in a pink fit and flare dress© Getty
The Princess of Wales often wears Emilia Wickstead

HELLO! previously spoke with the designer who has nothing but admiration for Prince William's wife. She said: "Princess Kate is a great brand ambassador for British designers, and it’s such an honour and privilege to think she would like to wear your clothing."

