7 best Chinese TV Shows in 2024 - from historical fantasy to romance

If you feel like you've watched every TV show on offer at the moment, have you tried checking out a C-drama or two? Chinese TV shows are having a huge moment as viewers all around the world have become obsessed with their top-tier quality storytelling (which is always full of romance, of course). So what are you waiting for? Here are some fab Chinese shows to check out in 2024…

Men in Love

The self-restrained editor-in-chief of a magazine, Ye Han, helps clumsy PE teacher Li Xiao Xiao resolve embarrassing moments over and over again. Meanwhile, magazine publisher Xu Jiacheng begins a relationship with Tong Yiwen - but things become complicated over Xiaoxiao's secret pining for Jiacheng. Adore a love triangle and a good deal of yearning? This might be the one for you!

Joy of Life season 2

Returning for season two, this story follows Imperial Secretary Fan Jian, who adopts the infant son of the consort to save the royal line. The boy grows up to be the handsome Fan Xian, who in turn falls in love with the Princess Royal's daughter, Lin Wan Er. Although the pair want peaceful lives, external forces have very different plans - and Fan Xian is forced to fake his death to escape assassination, leading him on a hunt to uncover who is conspiring to kill him and why.

My Boss

This sweet series follows Cheng Yao, a promising young lawyer who lands a starter role at a legal firm, only to discover that her new roommate, Qian Heng, is actually also her strict, serious boss. However, refusing to be unnerved, she gets on with the job, and chaos (and romance) ensue!

The Princess Royal

A romance with a dark twist, the story follows a tired married couple, Li Rong and Pei Wen Xuan, who have little to no interest in one another throughout their marriage. However, when a scheme to turn against one another leads to their deaths, they are given a second chance to make things right by turning back the clock to when they married at age 18. But will they do it right this time?

The Double

This show follows Xue Fang Fei, the daughter of a wealthy magistrate who loses all of his wealth. On the brink of ruin, Xue Fang Fei takes on the identity of Jiang Li, the daughter of the Secretariat Director, to help save her father from false imprisonment while fighting other injustices along the way.

Will Love in Spring

After life-altering events, Chen Mai Dong swaps his rebellious life to become a funeral makeup artist. Meanwhile, after a car accident changes her whole life, Zhuang Jie pushes herself forward to a high-flying corporate job. The pair, who first met in high school, reunite as adults, with the show delving into their relationship and themes of life and death. A must-watch!

Secrets of the Shadow Sect

The Spiritual Heaven Sect's Lady Ling Xuan discovers two dying siblings during her travels and agrees to save the sister's life in a ten-year pact with the brother, Ying Shi, where he would be required to enter the Shadow Pavilion of the Spiritual Heaven Sect for training.

If he survives, he will be able to be her assistant. As the Spiritual Heaven Sect faces chaos thanks to Ling Xuan's power-hungry father, Ling Xuan is forced to go into hiding - and confront the legacy of her father's actions.