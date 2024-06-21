Sherwood season 2: all we know from star-studded cast, to gripping plot details and release date speculation

After the huge success of season one, Sherwood is returning to BBC One – and the new episodes sound gripping.

David Morrissey stars as DCS Ian St Clair in the crime drama, which first aired in 2022 and was inspired by two real-life murders that rocked a Nottinghamshire mining community in 2004.

The new series will delve into the powerful themes in season one, which explored the Met Police's response to the harrowing murders and the unearthing of tensions within a community still scarred by the 1980s miners' strike.

Keep reading for all we know about season two, from its star-studded cast to release date speculation and a reminder of what happened in the series one finale.

What happened in the Sherwood season one finale?

At the end of season one, it was finally revealed why Scott Rowley murdered Gary Jackson.

After a dramatic police chase, Scott told DCS St Clair that the killing had nothing to do with the strike or spy cop still living in the village but was in fact out of resentment towards Gary. After the murder, Scott tried to confuse the police by targeting potential spy cops, making them think the killer was driven by tensions caused by the miners' strike.

© Photo: BBC Season one aired in 2022

Elsewhere in the series, St Clair discovered that Daphne Sparrow was the spy cop living under a new identity. Out of sympathy, St Clair agreed not to expose her to the community.

Viewers also watched as sisters Julie and Cathy were reunited after years of being estranged, while the Ashfield community attempted to heal from the heartbreaking events, coming together to acknowledge years of pain and division.

David Morrissey returns in Sherwood season 2

What is Sherwood season two about?

The second season is set in the present day and introduces two new families that find themselves intertwined with the Sparrows, "entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal," according to the synopsis.

"Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much-needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long."

Monica Dolan (Ann Branson) and Perry Fitzpatrick (Rory Sparrow) in a first-look at season 2

Who stars in Sherwood season 2? Meet the new and returning cast

David Morrissey reprises his role as DCS Ian St Clair alongside Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson, Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow, Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow, Bill Jones as Ronan Sparrow, and Adam Hugill as Scott Rowley.

David Harewood has joined the cast

Some major stars have been added to season two, including Monica Dolan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe), David Harewood (Homeland, The Night Manager), Robert Lindsay (Maleficent 2, My Family), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones, Vigil), Sharlene Whyte (Stephen, Small Axe), and Christine Bottomley (Domina, Back To Life).

Philip Jackson (Raised by Wolves, Peterloo), Aisling Loftus (The Midwich Cuckoos, War and Peace), and Ria Zmitrowicz (The Power, Three Girls) also appear in the new series, alongside Robert Emms (Andor, Chernobyl), Michael Balogun (Top Boy, The Lehman Trilogy), Oliver Huntingdon (The Rising, Happy Valley), Jorden Myrie (Mood, The Strays), Conor Deane (All Creatures Great & Small, Newark) and Bethany Asher (Wild Bill, Mobility).

The second series will arrive on BBC One and iPlayer later this year

Sherwood series two release date speculation

While the BBC has yet to announce a release date, the new episodes are expected to arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.