7 amazing ITV shows to look forward to in 2024 - from return of hit crime drama to Sophie Turner's Joan

Sophie Turner leads the cast of this exciting new crime drama inspired by real London jewel thief Joan Hannington.

The six-parter introduces us to Joan in her 20s as a "fiery and uncompromising" woman who harbours deep scars and vulnerabilities. The synopsis describes her as a doting mum to her six-year-old daughter Kelly, who she shares with her violent criminal husband Gary.

But when Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to forge a new life for herself and her daughter.

The synopsis continues: "Adopting new identities and making new acquaintances along the way, Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief - she embarks on a thrilling and high-stakes journey that challenges her every limit while driven by her desire to care for her daughter and create a secure home for them both."

Frank Dillane (Renegade Nell), Kirsty J. Curtis (Harlots) Gershwyn Eustache Junior (I May Destroy You) and Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) also star in the series, which arrives on ITV and ITVX in September.