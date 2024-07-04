7 amazing ITV shows to look forward to in 2024 - from return of hit crime drama to Sophie Turner's Joan

There's been no shortage of incredible shows on ITV over the last few months, from the critically acclaimed Mr Bates vs The Post Office, to the creepy mystery, Passenger. But we're only halfway through the year and the broadcaster has plenty more up its sleeve.
From Sophie Turner's outing as a real-life jewel thief in Joan to John Simm's reprisal as a Brighton-based detective in Grace, here is a round-up of what ITV has in store…
1/7
Joan
Sophie Turner leads the cast of this exciting new crime drama inspired by real London jewel thief Joan Hannington.
The six-parter introduces us to Joan in her 20s as a "fiery and uncompromising" woman who harbours deep scars and vulnerabilities. The synopsis describes her as a doting mum to her six-year-old daughter Kelly, who she shares with her violent criminal husband Gary.
But when Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to forge a new life for herself and her daughter.
The synopsis continues: "Adopting new identities and making new acquaintances along the way, Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief - she embarks on a thrilling and high-stakes journey that challenges her every limit while driven by her desire to care for her daughter and create a secure home for them both."
Frank Dillane (Renegade Nell), Kirsty J. Curtis (Harlots) Gershwyn Eustache Junior (I May Destroy You) and Laura Aikman (Gavin & Stacey) also star in the series, which arrives on ITV and ITVX in September.
2/7
The Tower series 3
This gripping London-set crime series returns to our screens this summer, bringing author Kate London's third novel to life.
Set two years after the events of series two, the new episodes follow Gemma Whelan's DS Sarah Collins, who is called to investigate the stabbing of a teenage boy. The case reunites her with Lizzie (Tahirah Sharif), who is now balancing life as a detective and mother, and DI Kieran Shaw (Emmett J Scanlan) who is heading up an undercover police task force attempting to bring down South London drug kingpin Shakiel Oliver. Meanwhile, DC Steve Bradshaw (Jimmy Akingbola) has gone undercover to infiltrate Shakiel's empire.
"The focus of Sarah and Kieran's conflict is 15-year-old Ryan Kennedy who witnessed the fatal stabbing but is also a key part of Shakiel's inner circle - as task force Perseus heads to its shocking climax, Ryan will have a surprising role to play," the synopsis reads.
3/7
Grace series 4
John Simm reprises his role as Brighton-based detective Roy Grace in this critically acclaimed police drama based on Peter James's bestselling novel series.
The new season comprises four feature-length films following DS Grace and DS Glenn Branson (Richie Campbell) as they investigate a fresh batch of grizzly crimes, including a vicious robbery that unearths ancient grudges and the unsettling discovery of skeletal remains that leads to the team's most disturbing case yet.
Zoë Tapper (Liar) returns as Cleo Morey, alongside Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as DS Norman Potting, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Dinosaur) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Capture) as ACC Cassian Pewe.
Sherwood star Robert Glenister also joins the cast.
4/7
McDonald and Dodds series 4
Crime-solving duo DCI McDonald and DS Dodds are back to solve more head-scratching cases in three feature-length films.
Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia reprise their starring roles in the new episodes, which boast a star-studded guest cast including Toby Stephens (Lost In Space), singer-songwriters Pixie Lott and Will Young, Hugh Quarshie (Stephen) Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack), Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe), Dipo Ola (Landscapers), John Gordon Sinclair (Gregory's Girl) and Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty).
The first film sees McDonald and Dodds investigate the discovery of a dead body on a morning hour rush bus in Bath. The pair are then sucked into a mystery "involving a priceless artefact, the birth of the blues and their own personal history," teases the synopsis.
5/7
The Twelve series 2
After the success of series one, this Australian-set drama is back with a brand new trial.
Sam Neil (Jurassic Park) stars in the series, which sees 12 ordinary people called for jury duty in what appears to be a crime of passion.
The synopsis reads: "When local landowner Bernice Price is found dead at the bottom of her farm well, two ex-lovers stand accused of her murder. Twelve ordinary citizens from diverse backgrounds have been plucked from the township and surrounds to decide the fate of the co-accused - was Bernice the victim of a crime of passion, a workplace accident, or just bad luck?
"Criminal barrister Brett Colby, SC, comes to Tunkwell to represent one of the accused - Patrick Harrows - while Meredith Nelson-Moore, SC, defends the other accused Sasha Price, but Colby and Meredith have more in common than just the trial and the pair's relationship is put to the test both professionally and personally."
As the crime unfolds, the drama explores the lives and loves of the jury members and legal team. "But can the Twelve really be impartial when they come from such a tight rural community?" asks the synopsis. "One thing is for certain - by the time the verdict is reached, all will be irrevocably changed…"
6/7
Piglets
Looking for a new comedy series to tickle your funny bone? ITV's Piglets may just do the trick.
Set in a fictional police training college, the series follows a group of six "very different would-be cops and the handful of key staff whose thankless task it is to knock them into some kind of shape."
W1A star Sarah Parish and Friday Night Dinner's Mark Heap lead the cast as "no-nonsense
Superintendent Julie Spry and some-nonsense Superintendent Bob Weekes", who oversee the training of the fresh batch of recruits.
Those recruits are Steph (Callie Cooke), Leggo (Sam Pote), Geeta (Sukh Kaur Ojla) Afia (Halema Hussain), Dev (Abdul Sessay) and Paul (Jamie Bisping).
7/7
My Mum, Your Dad series 2
ITV's smash-hit dating show My Mum, Your Dad returns for a second season this year, introducing viewers to a fresh cast of grown-up kids and their single parents.
Hosted by Davina McCall, the show sees a group of mums and dads head into a luxury country retreat in the hopes of finding love whilst their children watch from the surveillance room and decide their parents' fate.
Fans can expect some new twists this time around as the kids get a front-row seat to their parents' love lives.