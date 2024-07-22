Aljaz Skorjanec reveals Strictly rehearsals have started despite drama

Strictly professional Aljaz Skorjanec took to social media on Monday to share an update regarding the rehearsals for the upcoming 20th series.
In a video message shared to his Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old, who returned to the show as a pro dancer earlier this month, said: "First day back on Strictly. Wow. I love it. I'm so excited to dance again."
He continued: "I'm absolutely exhausted, it's not even lunchtime yet, but I'm so happy to be dancing again. I can't wait for the rest of it," before adding with a laugh: "I can't wait for lunch." Take a look in the video below...
News of Aljaz's shock return emerged on 8 July, with the Slovenian-born dancer sharing an official statement.
Aljaz, who initially stepped back from the hit BBC show in March 2022, said: "This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can't wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dancefloor.
"I had an absolute ball during my nine year stint on Strictly, during my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself and now I'm ready to experience the Strictly magic again."
He continued: "It feels so right to be coming back, I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!"
Strictly under scrutiny
Strictly Come Dancing has come under scrutiny in recent months following numerous complaints regarding welfare.
Amid the BBC's ongoing investigation into Giovanni Pernice's teaching methods, Graziano di Prima has become the latest pro to exit the series due to "gross misconduct" claims.
His former dance partner, Zara McDermott, recently released a statement, noting her "distressing" experiences behind the scenes.
Taking to social media, she shared: "My experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.
"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash. I was scared about my future. I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show," continued Zara.
"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries. I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me – it really truly means a lot. Love, always Zara."