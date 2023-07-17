Strictly stars Aljaz and Janette share happy news ahead of due date

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec might be weeks away from welcoming their first baby together - but the stars are already looking to the future with some very exciting plans!

The pair have announced that they will be returning with the hit show Dancing in a Winder Wonderland, where they will be touring theatres across the UK with the festive song and dance extravaganza. Who's ready for Christmas?!

So what is it all about? Combining amazing choreography, costumes and sets with Christmas hits, the dancing couple will be joined by an amazing supporting cast for fans to celebrate the countdown to Christmas Day. We wonder whether their new bundle of joy will be coming along for the ride?!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec are expecting their first baby

Speaking about the show, Janette said: "We are so happy to be touring again with a brand-new family Christmas show. The reaction to last year’s show was truly special, so we’re creating an even sparklier winter wonderland for everybody to enjoy. We can’t wait to share it with everybody," while Aljaž added "Janette and I can’t wait to tour the UK again with Dancing In A Winter Wonderland, so get ready to shake your baubles and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with us on what promises to be a magical journey of festive song and dance."

Janette and Aljaz will be on tour!

The show will have 17 dates and will travel to Portsmouth, Bath and the London Coliseum as well as many more locations. Fancy seeing them in action? Tickets will go on sale at 10 am from 21st July - so get them here.

Chatting about continuing work after welcoming their first child, Janette told HELLO!: "Aljaz is going to step in and do daddy daycare and if he can’t I will take the baby to work with me."

© David M. Benett Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec attend the UK Premiere of The Little Mermaid

Aljaz continued: "At the end of the day it all comes down to how much you want to be involved. We’re lucky that I can take a step back from everything else and just be a dad for the time being."

Speaking about her pregnancy, Janette added: "I was always quite nervous about falling pregnant because you hear about the tough times some women experience, so I think it’s important to also share good stories about pregnancy. Sometimes pregnancies do go really well and you can carry on with your life. It’s okay to be a working woman feeling empowered by your pregnancy because it can be a really positive experience as well."