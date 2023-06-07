Aljaz Skorjanec reveals the real reason for quitting Strictly Come Dancing

Aljaz Skorjanec has opened up about his decision to step down from Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancer, who quit Strictly in 2022, made the surprising revelation on his joint podcast, Twist and Shout. On episode one, Aljaz said: "I kind of got to the point where my creative juices were not flowing as easily as they did in 2013 when I first started."

He went on to say: "It took longer to create numbers, it took longer to come up with songs that hadn't been used, that I hadn't used."

Musing on one memorable incident, the Slovenian dancer, 33, added: "There was even an instance when I got this great idea; I was in the car… I sent the track to [the] producer saying 'Oh my goodness this would be an amazing Argentine Tango, could you please find out for me who has done it, when has it been done…'

© Getty Aljaz quit Strictly Come Dancing in 2022

"They call me back in literally two minutes and go, 'Are you serious?' It was you that did it three years ago… When those sorts of moments started happening, I was like, you know what, it's time. And I never ever felt like I left anything on the dance floor…"

It's been an exciting time for Aljaz and his wife Janette Manrara. The couple are due to welcome their first child together later this year after a bittersweet pregnancy journey.

Janette and Aljaz shared their exciting baby news exclusively with HELLO! magazine back in February. Janette, 39, described her surprise pregnancy as a "little miracle," explaining: "To know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'OK, fine, I'm coming up now.'"

© Getty The couple are due to welcome their first child

Unsurprisingly, Aljaz was overcome with emotion when Janette confirmed her pregnancy. He said: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test."

He finished by adding: "I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Getty The duo tied the knot in 2017

Ahead of welcoming their first child, Aljaz and Janette swapped their London flat for a bigger home in leafy Cheshire. Aside from moving closer to friends Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson, the couple's relocation ticked a number of important boxes.

"It's something both of us have craved for a while," Alijaz told us. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

