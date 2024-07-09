Janette Manrara shares emotional message after husband Aljaz's shock Strictly news

Janette Manrara has broken her silence after it was announced that her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, would be returning to Strictly Come Dancing after a two-year hiatus.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the shock news was announced on Monday, It Takes Two presenter Janette uploaded a carousel of touching pictures alongside which she penned an emotional message expressing her pride and excitement.

© Instagram Aljaz and Janette share one daughter together

"We started our @bbcstrictly journey together back in 2013, and now for the 20th year anniversary, we'll both be back on your screens once again! I am so happy the country gets to enjoy the smiliest man in showbiz once again," she wrote.

© BBC Aljaz Skorjanec is returning to Strictly Come Dancing

"But mostly, I cannot wait for Lyra and I to be sat together on Saturday nights watching Ati (Dad in Slovenian) dancing on our telly."

She finished by adding: "We're so proud of you Bučko, and we love you to the moon and back! CONGRATULATIONS!! And I guess the show's motto has never felt more true…#keepdancing."

The star's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Amazing news! So pleased to have Aljaz back on our screens!" while a second chimed in: "This is the best news ever, I was gutted when he left" and a third sweetly added: "This is epic news!"

Aljaz, 34, will be returning as a professional dancer this autumn for the 20th series of the hit BBC dance show.

© Getty Images The professional dancer with his wife Janette

In a statement released on Monday, he said: "I could not be more ecstatic to be back with the Strictly family!

"This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can't wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dancefloor. I had an absolute ball during my nine year stint on Strictly, during my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself and now I'm ready to experience the Strictly magic again."

He continued: "It feels so right to be coming back, I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!"

Aljaz announced his initial departure from the show back in March 2022. At the time, he released a statement on social media which in part read: "A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter Lyra in July 2023

"Being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever."

The news of Aljaz's return follows shortly after it was announced that long-running pro Giovanni Pernice would not be returning to Strictly. In recent months, there have been complaints about Giovanni's teaching methods - most notably and publicly from his former celebrity partner, Amanda Abbington.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni Pernice has addressed allegations about his teaching methods

It was reported that Amanda had asked for the footage from their dance rehearsals after finding him "nasty" to work with. Giovanni has since defended himself, rejecting "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour."