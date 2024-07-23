The Jetty series 2: what Jenna Coleman has said about return and the one question that needs answering

BBC One's gritty new detective thriller The Jetty came to a dramatic close on Monday night and if like us, you're still reeling from its shock ending, you might be wondering if Detective Ember Manning will be returning to our screens anytime soon.

The series stars Jenna Coleman as Ember, a detective investigating an arson case in her hometown in Lancashire. As she delves further into the investigation, she discovers the connection between a missing persons cold case and an illicit relationship between a man and two underage girls.

Keep reading for all we know about series two, including what Jenna has said and the one question we need answering.

WATCH: Jenna Coleman stars in The Jetty

Warning! Spoilers for episode 4 ahead!

Will there be a second season of The Jetty?

So far, the BBC has yet to give the green light for a second season, so we'll have to wait for an announcement on that.

However, it seems Jenna is keen to return if writer Cat Jones has a story to tell. "I love her as a character, it felt so fully formed," she told Variety. "I feel like this series had something really interesting to say and to offer and to consider. So I guess it's like with anything, it's always story-based. I don't know. Over to Cat!"

© Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC Jenna Coleman stars as Ember in The Jetty

The one question we need answering in season 2

If you've not yet caught up on the dramatic season four finale, look away now!

The dramatic final episode revealed that Ember was in fact responsible for Amy's death after she accidentally hit her while driving under the influence of drugs.

© Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC Ember was responsible for Amy's death

While at first she was determined to hand herself into the police, a conversation with a now grownup Caitlin convinces her otherwise and she tells investigators that Arj was responsible for Amy's death.

But will she be able to keep the secret?

During an interview with RadioTimes.com, Archie Renaux, who plays Hitch, was asked if Ember would be able to carry the secret with her for the rest of her life. "I don't know," he responded. "It's one of those things that if you're in that situation, what would you do? You don't really know what you would do.

© Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC Archie Renaux plays Hitch in the series

"I guess maybe her mum, she might say something to her. But because it is just her and Caitlin who have this secret... there won't be any repercussions," he continued. "If she tells someone else then it's out there, and you have no real control over where that goes."

Meanwhile, Jenna told Variety: "Yeah, there's not complete resolve if you know what I mean. It's not completely resolved or completely settled, comfortable. I'm sure for Ember it will be an ongoing process."

© Matt Towers Jenna said Ember's lie is 'an ongoing process'

If the show does return with a second season, could we see Ember's lie create more complications for her? As Archie says, if anyone else finds out the truth, there could be repercussions. Plus, who says Caitlin will stay quiet?

One thing is for sure, we're keeping our fingers crossed for season two!