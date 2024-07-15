Inside Jenna Coleman's private life with Jamie Childs: from on-set romance to surprise pregnancy

Jenna Coleman is back on our screens in BBC One's intriguing crime drama, The Jetty. The Doctor Who actress stars as detective Ember Manning, who investigates the link between a local sex offender and a missing persons cold case after a fire burns down a boat hut in her Lancashire hometown.

Jenna, 38, is no stranger to gritty dramas, having starred in BBC One's The Serpent and Prime Video's Wildnerness in recent years, and is also known for her roles in Doctor Who and Victoria. But how much do you know about her life away from the cameras?

Keep reading for all we know about her partner Jamie Childs, with whom she's expecting her first baby.

WATCH: Jenna Coleman stars in The Jetty

Jenna Coleman's home life with partner Jamie Childs

Jenna is currently in a relationship with director Jamie Childs, 35, who worked on the Netflix series The Sandman. It's thought that the pair first met on the set of the drama back in 2020 after Jenna was cast in a recurring role.

The couple worked together for a second time when Jenna starred in Jamie's debut feature film, Jackdaw, which was released in January of this year.

© Dave Benett Jenna and Jamie first met on the set of The Sandman

Speaking about making the move from TV to film, Jamie shared an insight into his relationship. "I was in between two TV jobs at the time, sort of unemployed, and thought I can't really sit around just watching movies for another month. I thought I should probably sit down and write one," he told Screen Rant. "Also, my partner basically stopped talking to me on a holiday. She was rehearsing for something she was doing next, and basically, I realized that she just needed to get her head into it. So, I put my headphones on and began writing, and that when it all started."

The couple's relationship was confirmed in February 2022, when they were spotted holding hands while walking in Islington, London.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images The couple are expecting their first child together

The pair sparked rumours that they had tied the knot after Jenna was pictured wearing a chunky gold band on her wedding finger. However, she's since been pictured without the ring.

While Jenna tends to keep her relationships out of the spotlight, she and Jamie made a rare public appearance together on Saturday when they attended day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship. Jenna looked super stylish in a pink shirt dress as she posed for pictures with her partner.

© Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Jenna and Jamie at Wimbledon in July

It's thought that the couple live in a £2.2 million townhouse in London.

Jenna and Jamie's first child together

In June 2024, Jenna surprised fans when she debuted her blossoming baby bump at an event at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.

© Getty Jenna debuted her baby bump at Chatsworth House in June

While Jenna hasn't publicly spoken about her pregnancy, she loved playing a mum in her new drama, The Jetty.

On taking on the role of a mum in the drama, Jenna spoke of her "natural" relationship with on-screen daughter Ruby Stokes, who plays Hannah.

© Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC Ruby Stokes plays Jenna's on-screen daughter in The Jetty

"Ruby's an amazing actress, so it just felt very natural," she told Whattowatch.com. "It's such an interesting mother-daughter relationship because I have a friend with a daughter who she had when she was 18. There's that line between being friends but also sometimes you have to pull the mum card. That was very much like this, but then the dynamic here becomes a lot more about Hannah taking care of Ember as well and the to and fro in that balance."