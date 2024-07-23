The Turkish Detective viewers all saying same thing about new BBC detective drama

The BBC's new crime thriller The Turkish Detective has gone down a storm with viewers. The eight-parter is based on Barbara Nadel's Inspector Ikmen's novels and follows a police officer working in the homicide unit in Istanbul.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the "brilliant" series and called for its return.

One person penned: "What a great series #theturkishdetective is. So well acted, directed and shot. Istanbul is a fantastic city. I do hope there is a second series," while another added: "Just finished #Theturkishdetective, absolutely brilliant all the cast and crew what an amazing series, hopefully get another season soon. Thank you @BBCiPlayer."

© BBC/Paramount Haluk Bilginer stars in The Turkish Detective

A third person remarked: "Well I've finished #TheTurkishDetective , IMO a great adaption of @BarbaraNadel books - let's hope there is a second season," while another agreed, adding: "Excellent series, brilliant cast, successfully captures the atmosphere of @BarbaraNadel's books. Would like to see more of #TheTurkishDetective on television."

Many fans also remarked on the show's twists and turns, with one person writing: "@BarbaraNadel congratulations on #TheTurkishDetective! Really enjoyed the first 2 episodes, and as ever, a good twist in the tale!"

A second viewer penned: "Really enjoyed #theTurkishdetective series 1. Great characters, very intriguing & a fun plot twist. I really hope we get a series 2."

© BBC/Paramount Viewers praised the "brilliant" detective show

For those yet to watch the show, it's set in Istanbul and follows the adventures of Inspector Çetin Ikmen (Haluk Bilginer), his partner Detective Mehmet Süleyman (Ethan Kai) and Detective Ayşe Farsakoğlu (Yasemin Kay Allen) as they investigate cases, with each crime story "heavily rooted in the varied culture and history of Istanbul and set against the frenzied world of modern-day Turkey".

The series is penned by Ben Schiffer, who's known for his work on Skins and Young Wallander.

© BBC/Paramount The series is based on Barbara Nadel's novels

Ben said of the show: "From the moment I opened Barbara Nadel's novel, I fell in love with the unique, iconic character of Inspector Ikmen. A beacon of hope and humour in a dark, difficult world, I'm so delighted that he and our show, a blend of emotionally-charged mystery and family drama, has found a home at the BBC."

The Turkish Detective is available on BBC iPlayer.