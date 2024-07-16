The Jetty viewers make same complaint about new BBC drama starring Jenna Coleman

The BBC's gripping new drama, The Jetty, premiered on Monday night and while many viewers praised the compelling first episode, others took to social media to complain about one aspect of the drama.

For those who haven't seen the series, it stars Jenna Coleman as Ember Manning, a rookie detective who investigates the connection between a local sex offender and a missing persons cold case after a fire burns down a boat hut in her Lancashire hometown.

WATCH: Jenna Coleman stars in The Jetty

Taking to social media, viewers complained about the sound quality, with some struggling to understand the dialogue.

One person asked: "Am I the only one finding #TheJetty hard to pick up? Is it the sound? The accents? Are they mumbling?"

© Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC Jenna Coleman stars as Detective Ember Manning in the series

A second viewer remarked: "There's definitely an issue with the sound. When Jenna Coleman was in the car couldn't understand her. Lass next to her ok. Girls walking couldn't understand. And the music doesn't help. Shouldn't need subtitles more likely the off switch," while another penned: "So #TheJetty is another mumbling drama I can't hear properly!!"

Not all viewers were frustrated with the sound quality, however, and praised the drama's plot and shocking twist at the end of the episode.

© Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC Some viewers complained about the sound quality

One person penned: "Oh my god, #TheJetty is the best BBC drama in YEARS. Completely gripped," while another added: "WOW! brilliant piece of television, well acted, constructed, and a unexpected twist. Loved it, and a really thought conversation around abusive relationships. Congratulations to all involved."

The four-parter is described as a "coming-of-age story" as well as a detective thriller and sees its protagonist Ember Manning embark on a journey of reflection as she investigates the arson case.

© Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC The series is set in a Lancashire lake town

Lead star Jenna says the show asks "probing questions about identity, sexual boundaries, sexual politics, toxic culture and the awakening of oneself".

The official synopsis reads: "When a fire tears through a property in a scenic Lancashire lake town, Detective Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman) must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing person cold case, and an illicit relationship between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

© Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall/BBC Laura Marcus as Caitlin and Bo Bragason as Amy

"But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she's always called home. As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind."

The Jetty continues on Tuesday 16 July at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.