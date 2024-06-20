Inside Jenna Coleman's A-list dating history – from Prince Harry to Richard Madden

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Coleman who is expecting her first child with film director Jamie Childs.

The star went public with her announcement when she made an appearance at the opening of a new exhibition, called Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah on Wednesday evening. The 38-year-old was seen cradling the bump while wowing in a green and white floral dress.

Jenna and Jamie first met in 2020 while filming The Sandman, and have also worked together on Jamie's film Jackdaw. Before Jamie, Jenna had dated some of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, including a dabble with royalty.

Karl Davies

© Phillip Massey Karl and Jenna dated after meeting on the set of Emmerdale

Jenna's first boyfriend came about from her acting career, with the star crossing paths with Karl when they starred together in Emmerdale. Jenna played iconic character Jasmine Thomas, with Karl playing Robert Sugden.

Karl has previously admitted to falling for Jenna at first sight and their relationship continued to go strong even when Karl quit the soap. Speaking to the Mirror, Jenna said: "But I don't know why anyone would be interested in us. We're just a normal couple. We like going out for dinner or to the cinema."

She also confessed that the pair kept their romance under wraps in the early days, worried about how people might react. The pair are believed to have split in 2009.

Richard Madden

© Karwai Tang Richard and Jenna dated for around four years

In 2011, Jenna and The Bodyguard star Richard Madden became an item with the pair having an on-off relationship for four years. A self-confessed 'Whovian', Richard couldn't be prouder that his beau was playing the iconic Time Lord's companion and would regularly visit the set.

He joked: "I've watched Doctor Who since I was a kid. I loved it, and I still love it. I was selfieing the [expletive] out of it and sending it to my dad! 'Look, it's me in the TARDIS!' I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I can geek out about it, like when I go to set and see the TARDIS."

Although the pair went their separate ways in 2015, they still enjoy a close friendship and earlier this year the pair holidayed together in Spain.

Prince Harry

© Foto24 Jenna and Harry were rumoured to have been a couple after meeting at a polo match

Although neither ever confirmed a relationship, Jenna was spotted getting cosy with the Duke of Sussex at a charity polo match. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Jenna put the rumours to bed when questioned about their "passion" telling presenter Kate Garraway: "He is a friend of mine."

Tom Hughes

© Tristan Fewings Jenna and Tom were co-stars on Victoria

During her time on Victoria, Jenna dated her on-screen husband, Tom Hughes, with the pair beginning their relationship in 2016. However, in 2020, the couple decided to go their separate ways.

At the time, a source said "the relationship ran its course" and that the pair were doing their best to remain friends.

Jamie Childs

© Dave Benett Jenna and Jamie are now expecting their first child

Jenna is currently in a relationship with Sandman director Jamie Childs, with the pair meeting on the set of the hit Netflix show.

The couple were rumoured to be engaged when Jenna was spotted with a gold band on her finger, but she no longer wore this as she debuted her baby bump.

