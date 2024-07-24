Great British Sewing Bee viewers issue same plea ahead of grand final

The Great British Sewing Bee fans have called for "more consistency" in the show's scheduling ahead of the series ten finale.

The tenth and final episode is due to air on Wednesday night on BBC One at 9pm, instead of its usual Tuesday evening slot.

The show's official social media announced the schedule change on social media in a post that read: "Thought the final was on tonight? We're sorry but you're going to have to wait another day!

"The final. Wednesday 24th July. 9pm. BBC One."

It's safe to say fans weren't too happy and urged the BBC to be more consistent for the next series. One person penned: "Maybe revert back to bbc2 and get some broadcast consistency," while another added: "Of course it's on wrong night, again. @BBCOne need to stop moving next year."

A third fan remarked: "Why though? No sport this evening to justify moving it? Hopefully more consistency next year," while another wrote: "Please please can we have next year's episodes on at the same time and day every week? Moving for the football was understandable at first, but why now?? We just want something to look forward to!"

Viewers have had to deal with some disruption during the latest season, which has been regularly bumped from its usual Tuesday slot in favour of sporting coverage of Wimbledon and Euro 2024.

There's no obvious explanation for this week's schedule change as only a repeat of Death in Paradise aired in the Tuesday slot. But considering Sewing Bee aired on Wednesday last week, we could speculate that the BBC wanted to keep the show in the same slot in case viewers became used to the new schedule.

The good news is that viewers still have tonight's grand final to look forward to, which will see the remaining sewers, Luke, Pascha, and Ailsa, battle it out to win the title of Britain's best amateur sewer.

They'll be tasked with making opera gloves, turning party paraphernalia into a complete outfit, and – in a Sewing Bee first – creating a full outfit by draping fabric onto their models.

The Great British Sewing Bee final airs on Wednesday 24 July on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.