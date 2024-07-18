Great British Sewing Bee viewers call for change after spotting this setback for contestants

The Great British Sewing Bee's latest season continued on Wednesday night and saw the four remaining contestants take on three tricky challenges inspired by design icons.

But while fans were delighted to see some of the wonderful designs created by the contestants, some suggested that the quality of their sewing machines might be slowing them down.

WATCH: Are you a fan of Sewing Bee? See Esme Young and Patrick Grant in action

The latest episode saw semi-finalists Suzy, Luke, Pascha, and Ailsa attempt to recreate one of Cristobal Balenciaga's designer dresses in the Pattern Challenge, before creating a new garment from a pile of neckties inspired by Jean Paul Gaultier. Finally, the sewers took the lead from Coco Chanel, using her illustrious career as inspiration for a new outfit.

Taking to social media, some viewers claimed that the sewing machines are holding the contestants back from delivering their best work.

© Love Productions/BBC Some fans took issue with the equipment used on the show

One person penned: "Having rewatched a load of series of #SewingBee over the past few weeks it does seem like they could do with more sturdy sewing machines. They're doing more extreme sewing than most home sewers & the machines struggle getting through unusual fabrics & slow them down."

A second viewer agreed, commenting: "I agree with you, I know it is not a show for professionals, but depending [on] the challenges, they could have the semi-industrial machines. Because for some thickness, these can not get through."

© BBC Viewers praised the designs created in the semi-final

A third fan added: "I've rewatched all the past and fully agree. The same when fitting metal wear in. The machinery and mechanics should be the best not entry level."

According to The Sewing Studio, the contestants are provided with the Janome 5060 QDC Sewing Machine, a computerised model, which can cope with both thick and fine fabrics and has "useful features like a needle threader, auto thread cutter, auto 1 step buttonhole and adjustable presser foot pressure".

© BBC Fans praised Pascha's dress in the Made to Measure challenge

The contestants also use the Janome AT2000A Air Thread Overlocker, according to the outlet, which hails the Overlocker as a "powerful" and "quality machine", featuring a built-in needle threader with various threat options to provide "maximum versatility".

While some viewers complained about the sewing machines, others praised the incredible designs that were created using them.

Taking to X, one viewer applauded the dresses created in the Made to Measure challenge. "The results from this challenge - amazing," they penned, while another added: "Gorgeous Chanel-inspired dress from Pascha. Well done on garment of the week."

© Love Productions/BBC Suzy was sent home ahead of the final

Sadly, this week viewers said goodbye to Suzy, who judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young decided to send home.

Reflecting on her time on the show, the Wigan-born sewer said: "I have never, ever in my life felt so proud of myself. Being here has given me the confidence to go away and follow my dreams."