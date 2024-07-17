Great British Sewing Bee star Esme Young's transformation over the years: from childhood and teenage years to now

Esme Young has been part of The Great British Sewing Bee family for almost a decade now. Since 2016, the fashion designer has imparted her wisdom and years of experience to the show's contestants, who put their sewing skills to the test for a chance to be named 'Britain's best home sewer'.

But way before she first appeared on the popular reality show, Esme carved an illustrious career in the fashion world – and it's clear from her childhood photos that she's always been stylish. Take a look back at her transformation over the years, from her childhood to now.

WATCH: Are you a fan of Sewing Bee? See Esme Young and Patrick Grant in action

1/ 7 © @miss_esme_young/Instagram Esme as a baby Wasn't Esme just the cutest baby? Fans were delighted when the fashion designer shared this adorable throwback photo on Instagram, showing baby Esme posing for a photo with her mum Patricia and sister Fiona. In the comments section, Esme's followers were quick to point out how little she's changed over the years. One person penned: "You've not changed, Esme," while another agreed, adding: "You haven't changed!!"

2/ 7 © @miss_esme_young/Instagram School days Esme's signature fringe makes her very easy to spot in this snap from her school days. The TV star shared this throwback on her social media in the summer of 2021 and captioned the photo: "Can you spot me?"

One fan penned: "The demure one with the cutting edge fringe," while another joked: "The one looking very unimpressed - the photographer's togs obviously didn't come up to scratch!"

3/ 7 © @miss_esme_young/Instagram Passion for fashion It's clear from this fun snap that Esme has always had a flair for fashion. Even as a young girl, the Sewing Bee star was super stylish and enjoyed experimenting with clothes. Here, she's pictured donning a long gown, paired with a shawl and white boots, accessoring the ensemble with a pearl headband and chunky necklace.

4/ 7 © @miss_esme_young/Instagram Teenage years Esme has always had an eye for fashion, which is clear from this photo of the star at 19. The photo, which was taken while Esme was studying at the prestigious Saint Martins School of Art, sees the designer sporting a fabulous patchwork dress, a tartan scarf and matching headband.

5/ 7 The beginning of Swanky Mode Esme's career as a fashion designer began in the 1970s after meeting Judy Dewsbery, Melanie Langer and Willie Walters. Together, the friends formed the designer collective Swanky Mode. The brand quickly rose to prominence thanks to the likes of Grace Jones and Cher favouring their designs, and was even featured in fashion bibles Vogue and the V&A Little Black Dress Book. In the photo above, Judy, Melanie and Esme look super glam in their colourful outfits, with Esme donning a pink and gold mini dress, accompanied by sparkly gold high heels and matching tights.

6/ 7 © @miss_esme_young Always a style icon Even when she's not trying, Esme always looks cool. In this photo, the Bedford-born star is sporting a pair of cat-eye sunglasses while wearing her hair in a stylish updo. Her fans couldn't help but comment on Esme's fashionable look when she shared the snap on Instagram. One person penned: "Love those trendy sunglasses." Meanwhile, The Great British Sewing Bee's official Instagram account added: "Effortlessly cool, as ever."