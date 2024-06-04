Great British Sewing Bee star Patrick's Grant heartbreaking reason for keeping new relationship out of the spotlight

We're loving having the Great British Sewing Bee back on our screens and as the competition progresses we end up getting closer to the contestants as well as show judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

Fashion designer Patrick, who originally hails from Scotland, has been with the show from the start, however the 52-year-old often keeps out of the public eye.

Speaking to The Times in 2023, the star revealed that he prefers to keep things like his relationship status private after his ex-girlfriend, Katie Hillier, was stalked online because of their relationship.

Patrick told the publication: "My last girlfriend was so badly stalked online while we were together. I'm loath to put someone else through that ordeal."

© Rex Patrick keeps his personal life out of the spotlight

In the same interview, Patrick also confirmed that he did have a new beau, a 40-year-old dentist living in London, however, he hasn't shared any further details, only confirming they met through mutual friends.

Patrick and Katie dated from 2007 to 2016, and clearly shared a common interest in fashion. Katie had designed for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Loewe, Asprey, and Victoria Beckham. In 2010, she also launched her own jewellery label – Hillier.

© Getty Patrick and Katie dated for nine years

Back in 2021, the designer seemed nonchalant about settling down with someone, explaining: "If a relationship comes along that works with the tightly constrained amount of time that I have, of course, I'd be happy. But it's not something I'm actively seeking."

Outside of the show, Patrick works in the fashion world and is the director of bespoke tailors such as Norton & Sons of Savile Row and E. Tautz & Sons. In 2016, the award-winning designer launched Community Clothing, a social enterprise that makes affordable ethical clothing and supports UK textile jobs.

© Production Patrick and Esme are back on our screens

He also has a collection with House of Fraser, which launched in March last year, and a book about sustainable fashion, Less: Stop Buying So Much Rubbish — How Having Fewer, Better Things Can Make Us Happier.

