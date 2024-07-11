The Great British Sewing Bee viewers 'so disappointed' as they criticise judges' decision in latest episode

The Great British Sewing Bee viewers think judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young made the wrong choice in sending Alex home at the end of Wednesday's episode.

The latest instalment of the BBC show saw the five remaining contestants take on three diva-themed challenges, inspired by the likes of Elton John and Mariah Carey.

WATCH: Are you a fan of Sewing Bee? See Esme Young and Patrick Grant in action

For the Pattern Challenge, the judges asked the sewers to create their own version of Tina Turner's iconic fringed dress. This was followed by the Transformation Challenge, which envisaged the diva on their day off, and then the final task, Made to Measure, in which the contestants chose a stage outfit for their favourite diva.

At the end of the episode, the judges made the tough decision to send Alex home.

© BBC Alex was the latest contestant to be sent home

Explaining his reasons for choosing Alex, Patrick said: "At this point in the competition, somebody good has to go. Alex has been consistently one of our technically best sewers, she's also shown creativity at times. But today, her diva costume lacked the diva spirit and her sewing skills let her down.

"It's really sad to be saying goodbye to her but she can go away remembering some of the fantastic things she has made," he added.

© Love Productions/BBC Alex's diva costume "lacked the diva spirit", according to Patrick

Reflecting on her Sewing Bee journey, Alex said: "It takes some resilience to be in this room. It's wonderful and it's a massive learning experience but it's not easy. The sewers in here have got resilience in spades."

Taking to social media, fans were disappointed to see Alex sent home, with many feeling she deserved a place in the semi-final.

One person wrote: "Forget England winning. Alex being sent home on Sewing Bee is scandalous," while another added: "No!! Not Alex! She's much better than some of the others in the room."

© Love Productions/BBC Alex said the show was "a massive learning experience"

A third person remarked: "I'm so disappointed that Alex has gone. She's far & away the better sewer and she finished garments," while another said they were "so fed up" over the result.

For those unfamiliar with the format, it follows a group of amateur sewers competing in a series of challenges to impress judges Patrick and Esme in the hopes of being crowned "Britain's most sensational seamster".

The Great British Sewing Bee continues on Wednesday 17 July at 9pm on BBC One.