Amanda Abbington's fiancé Jonathan Goodwin reacts to interview amid Strictly investigation

Amanda Abbington has had a very difficult few months after quitting Strictly back in 2023, later accusing her dance partner Giovanni Pernice of being "nasty" in the rehearsal rooms. Throughout her ordeal, her fiance Jonathan Goodwin has stuck by her - and recently interacted with a very sweet post about her on Instagram.

A fan shared a video of her recent interview with Christine Lampard on Lorraine, where Amanda is discussing Jonathan and their wedding plans in 2025. In the clip, she says: "Hopefully this won't drag on until next year, hopefully we're looking to get married and have a lovely big weekend extravangaza with our friends and family.

WATCH: Jonathan Goodwin is paralysed after a stunt went wrong

"He's amazing, everything he's been through, he still manages to be confident and funny. Everything about him is an inspiration, he's my hero really… he's by my side all of the time, he's my number one fan, and I'm his, he's a joy. I'm very lucky!"

Posting the video, a fan wrote: "The way Amanda lights up when Jonathan is mentioned, that’s what true love means." While one fan commented: "Nothing but love and solidarity for this amazing woman."

Jonathan was tagged in the post, and was clearly touched by the sweet moment, liking the post.

The former stunt man also shared some very exciting career news on Instagram. Sharing a behind-the-scenes post from a theatre show, he wrote: "I’ve been directing a new show at the Marylebone Theatre in London. @amazelive stars the truly brilliant Jamie Allan and is a must see. It’s only there for a few weeks so grab your tickets now. Thanks to the whole team that have come together to make this fab production."

The BBC are currently investigating Amanda's claims about a toxic training room environment, with the results expected to be imminent.

Speaking in a Channel 4 interview about her experience on the show when she was partnered with Giovanni, Amanda explained: "People saying I’m out to ruin somebody… I’m not out to ruin anybody’s career… I’m not out to get anybody. I just didn’t think the way that I was being taught in that room was helpful or kind or healthy, and that’s why I said something."

She added: "The aftermath has been something that I wasn’t expecting. The death threats and the rape threats towards not only myself, but my daughter and the threats of death to my son… yes, it’s just been, when you get like one or two of those, you can kind of go, ‘oh, God’, you know, but I was getting like dozens a day on socials, like dozens of people just saying, ‘just go and kill yourself. I hope you die of cancer. I hope, you know… just kill yourself.

"Your kids will be better off without you as a mother. I hope your daughter gets raped. I hope your son gets stabbed. You don’t deserve any good things for what you’ve done. How could you destroy something like Strictly. You’re a snowflake. You’re an idiot. You’re stupid. Poor Giovanni.’ And, it was just all the time."