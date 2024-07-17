Strictly stars who have spoken out about their negative experience on show

While Rachel said she had a "great time" during the show, she revealed that she had "mild PTSD" after taking part. Chatting on the Spinning Plates podcast, she explained: "It still gets me. And it is ridiculous. It does do something to your psyche that isn’t comfortable. Even now, my body kind of feels like something’s just flowing through me that isn’t comfortable. And I hate the theme tune and I have to put a brave face on with the girls and I’m like, ‘Yay, daddy’s on.’

"I mean, I did get mild PTSD after it. I think the eventual way I decided I learned to deal with it is to ignore it as much as possible. I tried immersing myself, I tried ignoring it, I tried everything. The best way was to let it wash over me because obviously, I was with Pasha, so every year I’d find that I’d go through each week and I’d know exactly what week it was.

"I’d have the memories of my experience on it, plus the memories of each year, and I’d bring on everything that he was going through each week as well. So it was compounding. I just don’t like it. I mean, I had a great time while I was on it, but when I was off it, I think only someone that’s been on that mad rollercoaster can quite get it."