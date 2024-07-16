Strictly Come Dancing to introduce 'chaperones' following sackings of Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed that it will be bringing in chaperones for contestants and their professional dance partners following high-profile incidents.

The BBC also confirmed that it would be bringing in two dedicated welfare producers and always have a member of production present in the training room following the sackings of Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima.

A statement said: "The BBC is today announcing additional steps to strengthen welfare and support on Strictly Come Dancing. Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals. The actions we announce today are designed to address that."

Kate Phillips, the director unscripted programmes at the corporation added: "Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we're made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act.

"Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals. The decisive steps we have taken and are announced today, act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production."

The steps have been made after misconduct allegations were made against dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, with both dancers having been dropped by the show in the wake.

Giovanni's final celebrity partner, Amanda Abbington, alleged misconduct against the dancer, which led to her departure from the last series.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the mum-of-two said she was "terrified" to speak out, explaining: "I feel very vulnerable but, at the same time, I feel very emboldened to make a change. I'm stronger than I thought I was. I could quite easily have just buried my head in the sand and not said anything. But I didn't."

Over the weekend, Graziano Di Prima was axed from the line-up after a member of production made misconduct claims in regards to his celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

The Italian dancer confirmed the axing on social media, cryptically saying: "While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at the time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends."

On Tuesday, Love Island star Zara penned: "I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports. [...] And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"My experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."

She continued: "I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash. I was scared about my future. I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries. I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me – it really truly means a lot. Love, always Zara."