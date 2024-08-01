Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best TV shows and films on BBC iPlayer: The hidden gems you might have missed
Stills from BBC iPlayer shows Back to Life, The Turkish Detective and Am I Being Unreasonable

Best TV shows and films on BBC iPlayer: The hidden gems you might have missed

From The Turkish Detective to Boiling Point, the BBC has an incredible selection

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Searching for something to watch? BBC iPlayer is teeming with hidden gems. From sleeper hit shows to Indie films that flew under the radar, there's plenty to watch on the platform. Here, we've rounded up our favourites…

Ayse Farsakoglu (Yasemin Kay Allen), Mehmet Suleyman (Ethan Kai), Cetin Ikmen (Haluk Bilginer)© Paramount/BBC

The Turkish Detective

The Turkish Detective has won rave reviews after landing on BBC iPlayer. Based on Barbara Nadel's Inspector Ikmen's novels, the eight-parter follows a police officer working in the homicide unit in Istanbul. Penned by Ben Schiffer, who's known for his work on Skins and Young Wallander, fans are already hoping for a second season. Looks like we'll have to wait and see!

am being unreasonable

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Daisy May Cooper leads this dark comedy series. Nic, a mother stuck in a boring marriage, is grieving a major loss that she can't tell anyone about. But, after she strikes up a friendship with fellow mum Jen, things take a strange and twisted turn. 

Stephen Graham Andy in Boiling Point© Kevin Baker,BBC

Boiling Point

Stephen Graham leads the cast of BAFTA nominee, Boiling Point. The critically acclaimed, one-shot film is set in a high-pressure restaurant kitchen on the busiest day of the year. Weathering endless storms during dinner service, head chef Andy attempts to manage his ongoing drug addiction, but with so much going on, things just might boil over. 

Hattie Morahan, Janet McTeer and Charity Wakefield© BBC

Sense and Sensibility

When it comes to Jane Austen adaptations, we can always count on the BBC to deliver. Back in 2008, the broadcaster gave us a three-episode take on Sense and Sensibility. Hattie Morahan and Charity Wakefield lead the cast as literary favourites, Elinor and Marianne Dashwood. Look closely and you'll also spot Dominic Wood, Lucy Boynton, David Morrissey and Mark Gatiss. 

Sophie Willan in Alma's Not Normal© BBC

Alma's Not Normal

Sophie Willan pens and stars in this charming sitcom. Down on her luck, Alma, an aspiring actress dealing with her recent breakup, attempts to create the life she's always dreamed of. A funny and uplifting tale, it's impossible not to root for Alma. 

back to life© Photo: BBC

Back to Life

Daisy Haggard deserves all the awards for her performance as Miri Matteson, as she attempts to rebuild her life following an 18-year prison sentence. A dark comedy that will make you laugh and cry, the first and second seasons of Back to Life are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.




