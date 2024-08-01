Best TV shows and films on BBC iPlayer: The hidden gems you might have missed

Searching for something to watch? BBC iPlayer is teeming with hidden gems. From sleeper hit shows to Indie films that flew under the radar, there's plenty to watch on the platform. Here, we've rounded up our favourites…
The Turkish Detective
The Turkish Detective has won rave reviews after landing on BBC iPlayer. Based on Barbara Nadel's Inspector Ikmen's novels, the eight-parter follows a police officer working in the homicide unit in Istanbul. Penned by Ben Schiffer, who's known for his work on Skins and Young Wallander, fans are already hoping for a second season. Looks like we'll have to wait and see!
Read more
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Daisy May Cooper leads this dark comedy series. Nic, a mother stuck in a boring marriage, is grieving a major loss that she can't tell anyone about. But, after she strikes up a friendship with fellow mum Jen, things take a strange and twisted turn.
Boiling Point
Stephen Graham leads the cast of BAFTA nominee, Boiling Point. The critically acclaimed, one-shot film is set in a high-pressure restaurant kitchen on the busiest day of the year. Weathering endless storms during dinner service, head chef Andy attempts to manage his ongoing drug addiction, but with so much going on, things just might boil over.
Sense and Sensibility
When it comes to Jane Austen adaptations, we can always count on the BBC to deliver. Back in 2008, the broadcaster gave us a three-episode take on Sense and Sensibility. Hattie Morahan and Charity Wakefield lead the cast as literary favourites, Elinor and Marianne Dashwood. Look closely and you'll also spot Dominic Wood, Lucy Boynton, David Morrissey and Mark Gatiss.
Alma's Not Normal
Sophie Willan pens and stars in this charming sitcom. Down on her luck, Alma, an aspiring actress dealing with her recent breakup, attempts to create the life she's always dreamed of. A funny and uplifting tale, it's impossible not to root for Alma.
Back to Life
Daisy Haggard deserves all the awards for her performance as Miri Matteson, as she attempts to rebuild her life following an 18-year prison sentence. A dark comedy that will make you laugh and cry, the first and second seasons of Back to Life are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.