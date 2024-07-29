BBC Breakfast undergoes schedule shake-up amid latest presenter change

BBC Breakfast underwent a schedule shake-up on Monday morning as it was bumped from its usual slot on BBC One to make way for coverage of the Paris Olympics.

The current affairs show was pulled from BBC One halfway through Monday's show and moved to BBC Two.

Host Sally Nugent told viewers at 8am: "Now we are on BBC Two from 9 o'clock this morning."

© BBC Ben Thompson and Sally Nugent hosted Monday's programme

Her co-host Ben Thompson added: "This is the point where we say goodbye to viewers on BBC One. We are heading over to BBC Two, see you there. Bye, bye for now."

The schedule shake-up isn't the only change to Monday's show as regular presenter Jon Kay was missing from his usual spot beside Sally on the sofa.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jon Kay makes surprising revelation live on BBC Breakfast

Jon and Sally usually host the programme together from Monday to Wednesday before handing over to Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt from Thursday to Saturday.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Jon Kay was missing from Monday's show

Instead, BBC News presenter Ben, who regularly stands in for the main hosts, joined Sally on Monday morning.

While Jon's absence from the show hasn't been explained, it comes just days after he and his BBC Radio 4 co-star Nikki Bedi announced Saturday Live's summer break.

In the latest instalment of the radio show, Jon revealed that the programme will be off air for the next month and will return in September.

During his break from the Saturday show, Jon will no doubt be looking forward to spending some quality time with his family, who are thought to live in Bristol.

© James Stack Jon Kay joined BBC Breakfast as a main presenter in 2022

It's been a busy time for the presenter in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Jon joined Sophie Raworth in hosting the BBC's coverage of the general election results, which was broadcast live from Westminster for nine hours.

Marking the moment on Instagram, Jon penned: "Well, that was a mammoth shift! Nine hours on air - and it went in a flash. An absolute honour to co-present Friday’s rolling election coverage live from Westminster on BBC One.

"Massive thanks to the brilliant Sophie Raworth and to the whole team who worked so hard over the last few weeks to make sure everything was ready. And huge thanks to all our guests and the millions of viewers who chose to spend Friday with us."

Jon has been a familiar face at the BBC for three decades, having began his career as a reporter in the 1990s. After a stint at BBC Radio Bristol, Jon eventually joined BBC News as a News Correspondent.

In July 2022, it was announced that Jon would become a main presenter of BBC Breakfast, taking over from Dan Walker following his move to Channel 5.