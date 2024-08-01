Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood 'gobsmacked' by allegations as he reacts to show's new rule

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has said he was "completely gobsmacked" by complaints made against professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima.

The BBC show has come under fire in recent weeks after allegations were made against the two pros, who have been axed from the line-up. While Giovanni has denied "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour", a spokesperson for Graziano said he "made a mistake" by kicking his former celebrity dancer partner, Zara McDermott.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Craig said the allegations came as a "shock" to him. "I was completely gobsmacked by the whole thing," said the 59-year-old. "Of course, I found out via the press because the judges are all kept very separate from all the contestants and all pros.

"The only time we ever see each other is in passing going to the studio so you never get the opportunity to find out what happens in the rehearsal room and that's not part of our job," he added.

© Ray Burmiston Craig said the judges remain 'very separate' from the pros

Craig also reacted to the news that the BBC will be hiring chaperones to watch over training sessions. In July, it was announced that a member of production staff will be present in all future rehearsals and that two new dedicated welfare producers will be on hand during the show's run.

Welcoming the change, Craig said: "I think it's a good thing that the BBC are going to have people in there as well because there are mediators, we have chaperones in the theatre all the time, especially with children and younger people.

© BBC/Ray Burniston Giovanni Pernice has been dropped from the show amid complaints made by Amanda Abbington

"I think it's a good thing to have a third eye on the whole situation," he added.

Sharing an insight into how he was trained at dance school, Craig opened up about the "tough" regime. "I know how I was trained and it was tough," he explained. "I had a Russian ballet teacher who had a cane and she would wack us with it just so you're not pulling up from the thigh, if you're doing a développé for instance, to make you engage your hamstrings.

"Obviously, that sort of teaching would not be available today, things have changed. We've come a long way since the 40 years since I trained."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Graziano Di Prima said he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his departure

He went on to say: "Everyone has been brought up differently as a dancer to train people. What they learn they carry on in the training room."

Craig's appearance on BBC Breakfast comes just days after Giovanni reportedly received the results of the BBC's internal investigation into his behaviour on Strictly. The findings are yet to be published.