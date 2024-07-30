7 unmissable TV shows coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ in August

Emily Cooper is back navigating life and love in the City of Lights. Streaming in two parts, the first half of season four follows the aftermath of Camille and Gabriel's almost wedding, not to mention Emily's seriously awkward breakup with Alfie. Torn between two men, there's plenty of love triangle drama in store for the fashion-obsessed marketing exec. Does her heart lie with charming chef Gabriel or dashing Brit Alfie?

Release date: August 15