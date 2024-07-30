7 unmissable TV shows coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ in August

August is the gift that keeps on giving. Promising plenty of TV treats, this month is full of returning favourites and new releases ready to stream.
From the latest instalments of Emily in Paris, Only Murders in the Building and Rings of Power, to the highly-anticipated debut of Jeff Goldblum's Kaos, August's offering is next level! Here's what's coming to Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV+...
Emily in Paris, season 4 (Netflix)
Emily Cooper is back navigating life and love in the City of Lights. Streaming in two parts, the first half of season four follows the aftermath of Camille and Gabriel's almost wedding, not to mention Emily's seriously awkward breakup with Alfie. Torn between two men, there's plenty of love triangle drama in store for the fashion-obsessed marketing exec. Does her heart lie with charming chef Gabriel or dashing Brit Alfie?
Release date: August 15
Only Murders in the Building, season 4 (Hulu, Disney+)
The Arconia is officially cursed. Following the fatal shooting of stunt double, Sazz Pataki, crime-solving trio Charles, Oliver and Mabel are on the case once more. As they delve into their latest investigation, the BFFs are led to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio prepares to shoot a movie about the Only Murders podcast.
Release date: August 27
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, season 2 (Amazon Prime)
Middle-earth is in greater danger than ever. With Halbrand unmasked as the villainous Sauron, Galadriel is on a mission to stop him in his tracks. As the Dark Lord works to oversee the creation of the Rings of Power and bind the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will, our favourite elves, dwarves, Harfoots and wizards must face the rising tide of darkness.
Release date: August 29
Unstable, season 2 (Netflix)
Rob Lowe reprises his role as grieving biotech genius, Ellis Dragon. Having reconnected with his estranged son Jackson (played by Rob's real-life son, John Owen Lowe), Ellis decides to put him through his paces, using challenges and mind games to determine if Jackson has what it takes to inherit his company one day.
Pachinko, season two (Apple TV+)
Following the success of series one, Pachinko's sophomore season picks up in Osaka, in 1945. Driven to protect her family at all costs, Sunja is forced to make some difficult decisions to survive World War II. Meanwhile, in Tokyo in 1989, Sunja's grandson Solomon is planning his biggest business deal yet.
Release date: August 23
Kaos, season one (Netflix)
Jeff Goldblum transforms into Zeus in Netflix's latest Odyssey. Determined to hold onto his status and power, the almighty god might just fall from grace if his former friend, Prometheus, has anything to say about it.
Love is Blind, season one (Netflix)
Matt and Emma Willis are bringing Love is Blind to the UK! Forget love at first sight, this experiment is about building deeper and more meaningful connections. As a group of singles get to know one another in the infamous pods, they're invited to find that special person, without having seen them.
Release date: August 7