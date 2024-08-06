Vienna Blood stars Juergen Maurer and Matthew Beard's sweet real-life friendship revealed

Vienna Blood fans adore Oskar and Max's dynamic on the hit show, but did you know that the pair are good friends in real life? Juergen Maurer and Matthew Beard, who play Oskar and Max on the show, opened up about how they are pals while discussing their character's fan-favourite friendship.

Juergen told the BBC: "The relationship between Oskar and Max has evolved over the episodes and so did our relationship as actors because we got to know each other better and we got closer. I hope I'm not exaggerating when I say we like each other very much and are good friends! We also enjoy the work.

"It has a certain touch of being complete together and the shoot brings that too. We start shooting and we put on our costumes and stand next to each other and click clack, there we are. As actors we are quite near to where the characters are with each other.

"We have one scene at the end of an episode, Max and Oskar are talking about friendship and one asks the other 'Are we friends?' and the other one says ‘You really don't know by now?’ That was a nice moment because it was very real. Like yes, of course we are friends!"

Matthew also discussed his favourite moment between Max and Oskar on the show, explaining: "I do have a favourite but it’s a very, very small moment. It’s where Max is leaving to go and do some detective work. Oskar’s going to leave him on his own and says, ‘Try not to get stabbed’. Max says, ‘That's good advice, thank you’ and he just carries on regardless!

© Endor Productions / MR Film / Petro Domenigg Matthew Beard and Juergan Maurer in Vienna Blood



"By that point in our relationship, we had reached a place where we could have this back and forth and very dry humour whilst keeping the stories moving forward. I really enjoyed that scene because it felt like we really found the show in that moment."

Fans are thrilled that the show is back on our screens for season four, with one posting: "Welcome back Oskar and Max. God, I've missed you!" Another person added: "I've just started watching series 4 of 'Vienna Blood' ... The storytelling is perfection, the cinematography is outstanding, the acting is superb, the time period is spot-on and the dialogue is well-paced."

A third person added: "Just watched 2nd ep of Vienna Blood, loved it! So many twists & turns and plotting & intrigue made for some wonderful TV. Really hoping there’ll be more in the future."

However, other fans weren't happy when they discovered that the show was back, with one posting: "If I hadn’t seen a review in the TV guide for #ViennaBlood the I would’ve missed it. The BBC just don’t advertise it enough. I fear it’ll be cancelled every time I manage to catch it."