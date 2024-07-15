All of the stars who have been forced out of Strictly

Following the shocking news that two fan-favourite dancers will not be returning to Strictly Come Dancing for 2024, here are the professionals who have been forced to leave the hit BBC dance show…
Giovanni Pernice
BBC made very little fuss when they announced their line-up of dancing pros for the 2024 season, leaving out Giovanni Pernice. The network confirmed that they were investigating misconduct on the dancing show after allegations from Giovanni's 2023 partner Amanda Abbington, who claimed to have PTSD after appearing on the show with the pro and quit the series halfway through.
Giovanni has yet to speak about being axed from the show, but did deny wrongdoing on Instagram. He said: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name."
Graziano di Prima
Graziano was initially confirmed to be starring in the 2024 series, but was let go by the BBC after reports of gross misconduct with his partner Zara McDermott. He shared a post on Instagram which read: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away.
"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."
Brendan Cole
Brendan was dropped by the BBC back in 2018, and said he was "in shock" over the decision at the time. He told the Mirror: "Yeah [I still wanted to be part of Strictly]. I’ve always said as long as I’ve got a passion for it I want to be there. My passion is still very much there. I’ll miss being part of the team. I’ll miss being a Strictly dancer."
He continued: "I do a lot of other things of course, but the main thing I’ve been known for is to be a dancer on Strictly. Very odd to even say this out loud. It feels quite raw… It’s their [the BBC’s] decision, the powers that be within the BBC, they’ll have a vision of the show and I’m not part of the vision, that’s okay.
"Listen, I accept, you’ve got to accept what decisions are made. I would have preferred to have made the decision myself, but maybe I would never have made it because I love being on the show."
James Jordan
While James could have remained on the show as a backing dancer, the star walked away from the BBC show after bosses decided that he would no longer have a celebrity dance partner. Speaking about his exit, they posted: "
James Jordan was offered a role still on [Strictly Come Dancing]. It wasn’t to be partnered with a celebrity, but it was to be involved in specials such as Children in Need, that sort of thing. But he declined that. He was offered a reduced role on the show."
At the time, he tweeted: "WELL TWEEPS. Yes it's true I WILL NOT be returning to BURN THE FLOOR'.... Sorry, I mean 'Strictly Come Dancing… However… do not believe everything the BBC have written in their statement."
Arlene Phillips
Arlene starred on the show as a judge from 2004 to 2008, when hers was the only contract not to be renewed alongside Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. She was instead replaced by Alesha Dixon.
The surprise firing led to a national conversation about ageism, with Arlene telling the Sunday Times: "I no longer had a place on Strictly, but no agent, no one, to deal with it. It was a really awful moment. I loved Strictly.
"I have no answers as to why and I wasn't really strong enough to find the answers. You know, I didn’t have it inside me. It was so unexpected. There was no warning, no discussion. Nothing. There were never any conversations."