All of the stars who have been forced out of Strictly

Brendan was dropped by the BBC back in 2018, and said he was "in shock" over the decision at the time. He told the Mirror: "Yeah [I still wanted to be part of Strictly]. I’ve always said as long as I’ve got a passion for it I want to be there. My passion is still very much there. I’ll miss being part of the team. I’ll miss being a Strictly dancer."

He continued: "I do a lot of other things of course, but the main thing I’ve been known for is to be a dancer on Strictly. Very odd to even say this out loud. It feels quite raw… It’s their [the BBC’s] decision, the powers that be within the BBC, they’ll have a vision of the show and I’m not part of the vision, that’s okay.

"Listen, I accept, you’ve got to accept what decisions are made. I would have preferred to have made the decision myself, but maybe I would never have made it because I love being on the show."