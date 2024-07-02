Former Bridgerton star joins Jenna Coleman in new BBC drama - and it sounds haunting

Jenna Coleman is set to star in a new BBC drama - and we’re already totally sold on it! The Jetty follows Jenna as Detective Ember Manning as she investigates a case that has close ties with her past. Find out everything you need to know here…

The upcoming four-part series, directed by Perry Mason’s Marialy Rivas, follows a detective who has to connect the dots following a house fire. The official synopsis reads: “When a fire tears through a property in a scenic Lancashire lake town, Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit relationship between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

WATCH: WATCH: BBC’s first trailer for The Jetty, starring Jenna Coleman

“But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home. As much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind.”

Jenna shared a post of the new show on Instagram, and her fans were quick to reply, with one writing: “Looking forward to seeing The Jetty very soon, you’re going to be absolutely brilliant as always,” while another added: “So looking forward to this - part filmed near me at Hollingworth Lake Greater Manchester.”

Jenna Coleman stars in The Jetty

A third person added: “Was so lucky to be a part of this. Can't wait for it to come out.”

It is certainly a very busy time for Jenna, who confirmed that she is expecting her first child in late June at an event celebrating the opening of a new exhibition, called Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah, at Chatsworth House.

© Paramount + Ruby Stokes also stars in the new series

The star has previously opened up about motherhood while appearing in the show The Cry, where she played the mother of a newborn, saying: “It's opened my eyes up to the realities of motherhood. And to what a lot of my friends are experiencing perhaps at the moment. And, I think, people don't really talk about it that much. But it's not scarred me forever.”

When is The Jetty being released?

The series will be released on BBC One on 15 July, with the whole series available on iPlayer on the same day, so hands up if you fancy a binge-watch!

© Getty Jenna Coleman at the special event celebrating the opening of the new exhibition

Who is in The Jetty cast?

Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman stars, while House of the Dragon’s Tom Glynn Carnet co-stars alongside Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes. Other stars signed on to the problem include Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Laura Marcus (The Serpent Queen), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You), and Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley).

The Jetty is available on BBC iPlayer and airing on BBC One from 15 July.