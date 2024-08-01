Interview with the Vampire season 2: meet the cast of BBC drama

Jacob might be recognisable to fans as Grey Worm from the hit series Game of Thrones - but the star is also a hugely popular musician, using the alias Raleigh Ritchie. He has two albums under his belt, You're a Man Now, Boy, and Andy, which was released back in 2020.

The actor is a familiar face on our screens with an impressive filmography. Ahead of Game of Thrones, the star appeared in Skins and Silent Witness, before landing a role in Broadchurch as Dean Thomas in the same year as making his debut in Westeros!

Since GoT, Jacob went on to star as Vinder in Doctor Who, before landing the lead role as Louis in Interview with the Vampire. In the show, Louis is a good man living in 1910s New Orleans, when he is changed into a vampire by the charming yet psychotic Lestat. Which brings us to…