Interview with the Vampire season 2: meet the cast of BBC drama

Remember the movie version of Interview with the Vampire with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Kirsten Dunst? The movie is back, but this time the TV adaptation stars Game of Thrones' very own Jacob Anderson as Louis - as he looked back on his tormented existence - and complicated relationship with Lestat and Claudia. With the whole of season two finally in BBC iPlayer, meet the cast here…
Jacob Anderson - Louis de Pointe du Lac
Jacob might be recognisable to fans as Grey Worm from the hit series Game of Thrones - but the star is also a hugely popular musician, using the alias Raleigh Ritchie. He has two albums under his belt, You're a Man Now, Boy, and Andy, which was released back in 2020.
MORE: Game of Thrones star unrecognisable in huge new Doctor Who role - first look
The actor is a familiar face on our screens with an impressive filmography. Ahead of Game of Thrones, the star appeared in Skins and Silent Witness, before landing a role in Broadchurch as Dean Thomas in the same year as making his debut in Westeros!
Since GoT, Jacob went on to star as Vinder in Doctor Who, before landing the lead role as Louis in Interview with the Vampire. In the show, Louis is a good man living in 1910s New Orleans, when he is changed into a vampire by the charming yet psychotic Lestat. Which brings us to…
Sam Reid - Lestat de Lioncourt
Sam, 37, is an Australian actor who is perhaps best known for starring in The Newsreader, where he was nominated for AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Television Drama.
He has also starred in The Riot Club, Lambs of God, and The Hunting. In the show, he plays Lestat, the charming yet evil vampire who turns Louis.
Speaking about his character, he told Vanity Fair: "I think Lestat has a long way to go. I think his performative attributes are always going to remain because they’re what keep him alive and keep him happy. But yeah, he's going down a dark, dark hole."
You may also like
Delainey Hayles - Claudia
Delainey took over from Bailey Bass from season one, who dropped out of the show following season one due to schedule conflicts. The actress has previously starred in Too Close, Holby City and the short film Birds. In the series, she plays Claudia, a teenager girl changed forever into a vampire by Lestat.
Speaking to The Wrap about taking over the role, she said: "My grandma had these porcelain dolls she used to put on our sofa. I was a kid back then and I found them very, very creepy, but when I was reading the Anne Rice books, that was where my mind went. So I got a very clear vision of how I was gonna play Claudia and what she’s like. She’s kind of unsettling in a very beautiful way."
Eric Bogosian - Daniel Molloy
The journalist conducting the aforementioned 'interview' is Daniel, played by the very familiar face of Eric Bogosian. The actor is perhaps best known for starring as Captain Danny Ross in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Uncut Gems and Gil Eavis in Succession. You might also recognise him from Billions.
Assad Zaman - Armand
Assad is a British actor known for starring in Apple Tree Yard and Hotel Portofino. He has also gone on to star in Cucumber and Red, White and Blue - as well as an impressive theatre run in shows including White Teeth and A Doll's House.
Assad was unaware that he was auditioning for Armand at first, and believed that he had been cast in a different role as Rashid until the showrunner told him otherwise.
Ben Daniels - Santiago
Ben joins season two as Santiago. The actor has had an amazing career and starred in shows including House of Cards, The Virgin Queen, The Crown and more recently, the hit Apple TV+ show Foundation.