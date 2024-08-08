Maxton Hall: season two's return, book plot and more

Maxton Hall has definitely been the sleeper hit of 2024, with fans slowly becoming obsessed with the Prime Video romance set in a private high school. The drama follows Ruby Bell, a scholarship student at Maxton Hall, who falls in love with the rich and initially heartless James Beaufort. So what do we know about season 2 so far? Here are all of the details…

When is season two being released?

Prime Video has confirmed that Maxton Hall will be back for season two back in June. Sharing a snap of James and Ruby on Instagram, the caption read: "Back to school. #MaxtonHallOnPrime will return for S2."

WATCH: Maxton Hall is the sleeper hit of 2024

Since filming has already commenced, fans are predicting that the show will land in 2025 - so watch this space!

What will happen in season two?

Season one concluded with James and Ruby having worked out all of their issues while visiting Oxford, with Ruby discovering that James had only broken up with her after his father had threatened her family. However, their happiness is short-lived when James returns home to discover that his mother had passed away during their trip, leading him to fly into a rage at his father.

© Stephan Rabold Maxton Hall is returning for season 2

According to the novel descriptions, and spoiler warning about potential upcoming plot points, James struggles to cope with his mother's death and ultimately kissing another girl at a party, leaving Ruby devastated. The synopsis of the novel read: "Ruby is devastated. Never before had she had such deep feelings for anyone as she did for James. And never has she been so injured.

"She wishes her old life back ― when she knew no one at Maxton Hall College and she was not part of her classmates' elite and depraved world. But she can't forget James. Especially not when he does everything to win them back." We can't wait to see what that looks like!

© Stephan Rabold The story follows the romance of Ruby and James



Who is in the cast?

Harriet Herbig-Matten plays Ruby Bell, while Damian Hardung portrays James Beaufort. They are joined by Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort, Fedja Van Huêt as father Mortimer Beaufort, Andrea Guo as Lin, Martin Neuhaus as Ruby's father Angus, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Ben Felipe as Cyril and more.

© Stephan Rabold Maxton Hall has been a huge hit



Why is the show so popular?

According to Prime Vode, the series broke the record for the largest first week global viewership for an International Original. UFA producer Ceylan Yildirim said: "While we started off as a local production for the German market, Prime Video first built enthusiasm for our project internally and then shared it with the world. We are overwhelmed by the euphoric reactions."