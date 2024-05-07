Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan talks prison after clashing with the law in Clarkson’s Farm season 3

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan face a series of challenges on the hit show Clarkson’s Farm in season three. As well as struggling with the weather and the heartbreaking lows of pig farming, they also have an ongoing battle with the local council over keeping their local farm shop and pop-up restaurant open on the land.

In the new episodes, Jeremy reveals that his partner Lisa, who runs the farm shop, won’t listen to him in terms of removing items that the council have banned from the shop, as they are only allowed to sell local produce. As a result, a funny scene reveals the items Lisa has secretly been settling in the store - from Monopoly sets to T-shirts and other merchandise - and the star opens up to HELLO! and other reporters about taking on jail time.

WATCH: Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan return with another season of Clarkson’s Farm

When asked if she was willing to go to prison for the shop, she joked: “I would have taken one for the team!”

She continued: “You pay so much in business rates, taxes, and then you give it to them and they would use it to fight to close you down and it just seems strange, the behaviour.

Clarkson's Farm is back for season 3

“I understand that there are certain things [that needed to change] and they've done me a favour actually, because I wouldn’t have found half my suppliers unless I really had to search them within 60 miles, so I'm really grateful to them for that, I just think they overreact a little bit sometimes!”

She continued: “My neighbour said she would bring me cigarettes - I don’t smoke, but I would start - and rose [wine] in prison. Actually, I wouldn’t mind a bit of a time-out. It’s quite busy.”

We visited Clarkson's Farm

With Clarkson’s Farm bringing in crowds of tourists to Chipping Norton to visit Diddly Squat Farm, surely the local council would be welcoming a renewed interest in the area?

© Shutterstock Jeremy Clarkson opened the farm with his partner Lisa

After HELLO! Suggested that the council’s thoughts on the farm shop seemed a little counterproductive, Lisa replied: “It sure does, doesn’t it? I don’t understand it.”

Fans are loving the new series, and have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts - particularly regarding episodes three and four, where the gang struggle to keep their piglets alive after litters start to be born on the farm.

Jeremy and Lisa were upset when several of the piglets passed away

One person wrote: “After all the jeers, this episode demonstrates how Jeremy and Lisa truly love and care for their animals. The council might call the farm ‘entertainment’ but they are genuinely passionate. You can’t fake those tears, frustration and grief.”

Lisa Hogan works on the farm with Jeremy

Another person added: “I was not emotionally prepared for episode 4! It just goes to show how committed and attached Jeremy and Lisa are to these animals on the farm and that they mean well. Clarkson is highlighting so many key issues in farming - I never want this show to end.”

A third person added: “Just started #ClarksonsFarm season 3 and I'm absolutely stunned. How is the council allowed to get away with the demand for removal of potted plants, gravel, wood fences, and parking? How is this anything but vindictive? How is it even legal?!”