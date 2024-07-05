My Lady Jane: meet the cast, season 2 details and more

My Lady Jane has become something of a slow-burn smash hit for Prime Video, as fans have taken to social media in droves full of praise for the playful take on a forgotten part of Tudor history involving Lady Jane Grey, King Edward VI’s cousin who was briefly proclaimed the Queen in England before Mary, Queen of Scots.

However, in this retelling of historical events, a supernatural twist retells the story with humankind being divided into ‘Verity’ or ‘Ethian’, with Ethians being able to transform into animals at will, and vilified by society as a result. The story follows Jane, a headstrong, intelligent woman who is furious to be married off to Guildford, a roguish rake with a dark secret.

WATCH: My Lady Jane trailer is here

Viewers have hugely enjoyed the rom-com, so much so that fans are already calling for season two - and of course, giving the cast a good Google. So without further ado, meet the cast here…

© Jonathan Prime Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey and Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley

My Lady Jane cast

Emily Bader stars in My Lady Jane as Jane herself. The American actress previously starred in Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, as well as in the reboot of Charmed as Chloe, and Fresh Kills.

© Jonathan Prime Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey

She is joined by Edward Bluemel, who plays her dashing husband Guildford in the hit show. Fans might recognise him from Sex Education, where he played Maeve’s brother Sean, as well as A Discovery of Witches and Killing Eve.

© Jonathan Prime Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley

Four Weddings and a Funeral star Anna Chancellor stars as Jane’s no-nonsense mother, Lady Frances. The actress has also previously starred in Pride and Prejudice, Rain Dogs and The Crown.

© Jonathan Prime Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey, Robyn Betteridge as Margaret Grey, Isabella Brownson as Katherine Grey and Anna Chancellor as Frances Grey

Fans may also recognise Lady Jane’s maid Susannah, who is played by Máiréad Tyers. Máiréad is perhaps best known for starring as Jen in the Disney+ comedy Extraordinary.

© Jonathan Prime Emily Bader (Lady Jane Grey), Jordan Peters (King Edward)

Kate O’Flynn stars as the evil Princess Mary in the show. Fans might recognise her from Death in Paradise as Neville’s sister Issy, and Henpocalypse! as Jen.

© Jonathan Prime Kate O'Flynn (Princess Mary)

The star is also best friends with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey - fun fact! Her chief conspirator, Lord Seymour, is played by Preacher star Dominic Cooper.

© Jonathan Prime Dominic Cooper (Lord Seymour)

King Edward is played by Everything I Know about Love actor Jordan Peters, while his sister Princess Elizabeth is portrayed by Through the Looking Glass actress Abbie Hern. Fans will probably also recognise Bridget Jones’s Diary star Jim Broadbent as the Duke of Leicester, and Barbie star Rob Brydon as Guildford’s father, Lord Dudley.

© Jonathan Prime Abbie Hern (Princess Beth)

Will there be a season 2?

The showrunners have spoken about potentially returning for a second season, as there are plenty of interesting stories to spin from that particular period. Meredith Glynn and Gemma Burgess spoke to the Express about a potential second series, with Meredith saying: “There are people in season one who, without spoiling, if you know Tudor history go on to lead big, bad-ass lives.

© Jonathan Prime Jim Broadbent (Duke of Leicester)

"And also there are characters like Katherine Grey (Isabella Brownson) who had a really tragic life And it would be great to be able to retell a tragic character's story. Frances Grey went on to serve Mary's court even though Mary had killed her daughter. So, there's lots of different stories that would be really fun to carry on.”

© Jonathan Prime Rob Brydon (Lord Dudley)

Máiréad Tyer also spoke about returning for season two, saying: “I would definitely come back for season two of My Lady Jane, 100 percent. I'd love to.”