The Mallorca Files: will the show be back for season three? We want more episodes!

Just as it felt like it was well and truly back on our screens, Monday's episode of The Mallorca Files marked the season two finale of the hit daytime show - so will it be back for more? Find out everything we know so far about season three...

MORE: Meet the cast of series two of The Mallorca Files

Unfortunately, the BBC has yet to confirm whether the show will be returning for a third season, however, the show's creator, Dan Sefton, thinks that it could well be on the way. Speaking at the RTS event, he said: "If we got the green light from the BBC and our other international partners then we could move really quickly. It’s the type of show that we know how to make it and it’s all ready to go really."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched season two yet?

He added: "A lot of shows have been shooting very successfully during the pandemic but shows involving the travel of lots of guest stars into bubbles are more difficult. I think we’d look at restarting it when everybody was vaccinated and the pandemic was quietening down."

HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for any information on the future of the series, so watch this space!

Would you like to see the show return for season three?

Chatting about the amazing response to the series, the show's star Elen Rhys, who plays Miranda, told the Majorca Daily Bulletin: "The response has been just lovely. Everybody has embraced The Mallorca Files for what it is: easy watching, great fun, and great locations, and they have all been onside and onboard with that.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares her must-watch TV list

MORE: The Bay: ITV drama sparks property search surge in Morecambe

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about the return of The Mallorca Files

"It’s such a real relief. I don’t think I appreciated that at the time because I was just so nervous, but now that I can look back, I feel very proud of what we created."

The series has been a hit

She added that she would be determined to learn Spanish should the show return for season three. She said: "In lockdown I was doing a Duolingo course – as everyone did in lockdown – but that only lasted for a few weeks. I should have continued with it. It would have been a really valuable thing to do. Mind you, if we get a third season of The Mallorca Files it will be the incentive I need."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.