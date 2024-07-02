Viewers are raving over new Prime Video show - but have you watched it?

Prime Video has a new hit show on their hands which has taken the internet by storm - but have you checked it out yet? The historical comedy drama, My Lady Jane, has been a massive hit - but what is it all about, and what have fans been saying about it? Here’s everything to know so far…

The story is a light-hearted retelling of the life of Lady Jane Grey, the great-granddaughter of Henry VII who was briefly proclaimed Queen following the death of King Edward VI. While in reality, Lady Jane was executed for treason when she was a teenager, it appears that the new series isn’t entirely historically accurate, with the synopsis reading: “Gird your loins for the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, the young Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for nine days and then beheaded, back in good ol’ 1553. Actually… [expletive] that.

WATCH: Have you watched the historical comedy series?

"We’re retelling history the way it should have happened: the damsel in distress saves herself. This is an epic tale of true love and high adventure set in an alt-universe of action, history, fantasy, comedy, romance, and rompy-pompy. Buckle up.”

© Jonathan Prime Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: “‘I watch My Lady Jane for the plot’ and the plot is two enemies who become lovers due to an arranged marriage who can no longer do without each other, risking their lives to save each other and they would do anything to protect the other.” Another fan added: “My Lady Jane is my new obsession which sucks because now I have to pray for it to have success and get renewed while other mediocre shows keep going without this issue.”

© Jonathan Prime Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey and Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley

A third person posted: “I am BEGGING my romantasy loving mutuals to watch My Lady Jane - it's the most fun I've had watching a TV show in YEARS. Just a wild, fantastic romp!! And SO SWOON-WORTHY. A masterclass in romantic tension & payoff. I am absolutely besotted.”

Is season two happening?

While Prime Video has yet to renew the show for season two just yet, it could be on the cards! Co-showrunners Meredith Glynn and Gemma Burgess opened up about season two, telling the Express: “There are people in Season one who, without spoiling, if you know Tudor history, go on to lead big, bad-ass lives.

© Jonathan Prime Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley

"And also there are characters like Katherine Grey who had a really tragic life. And it would be great to be able to retell a tragic character’s story. Frances Grey went on to serve Mary’s court even though Mary had killed her daughter. So, there’s lots of different stories that would be really fun to carry on.”

Máiréad Tyers, who plays Susannah, also opened up about a potential season two, saying: “I would definitely come back for Season two of 'My Lady Jane,' 100 per cent. I’d love to.”

My Lady Jane is currently available to watch on Prime Video.