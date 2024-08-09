7 Apple TV+ shows that are coming soon - and they look so good

Apple TV+ has some brilliant TV shows coming out very soon - and there's something for everyone! From a comedy starring a bad monkey to Cate Blanchett's journalistic thriller, check our our top picks here...
Women in Blue - First 2 episodes available now
With new episodes released every Wednesday, why not get started on the crime drama which follows four women who defy the norm to join Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is nothing more than a publicity stunt designed to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. Naturally, the women then decide they will be the ones to catch the killer and achieve what no male officer has done.
Lady in the Lake - First 5 episodes available
Based on the novel by Laura Lippman, this show stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, and follows the disappearance of a young girl in 1960s Baltimore, and how the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course.
Natalie stars as Maddie, a Jewish housewife seeking to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, while Cleo is a mother struggling to provide for her family. When Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger.
The Instigators - 9 August
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck star in this new series as Rory and Cobby, "a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician".
After the heist goes wrong, the police, crime bosses and bureaucrats go after the pair, and they have to do what it takes to evade capture.
Bad Monkey - 14 August
Starring Vince Vaughn, the story is based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel and follows Andrew Yancy, a former police officer turned health inspector. After stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realises he can get his old job back by solving a crime - if one bad monkey doesn't keep getting in the way.
Where's Wanda? - 2 October
A dark comedy that tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, who are searching for their missing 17-year-old daughter Wanda who disappeared months ago without a trace.
After the police are unable to find her, the family disguise themselves as employees of an electrical company and buy their neighbourhood to find out what their neighbours are hiding behind closed doors.
Disclaimer - 11 October
Starring Cate Blanchett, and based on the best-selling novel by Renée Knight, the story follows Catherine Ravenscroft, a journalist who has built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.
Before - 25 October
A new thriller starring Billy Crystal, the story follows Billy as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy, Noah.
Noah seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past and as he attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.