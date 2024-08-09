7 Apple TV+ shows that are coming soon - and they look so good

Based on the novel by Laura Lippman, this show stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, and follows the disappearance of a young girl in 1960s Baltimore, and how the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course.

Natalie stars as Maddie, a Jewish housewife seeking to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, while Cleo is a mother struggling to provide for her family. When Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger.







